In today’s Daily Kickoff, we spotlight a call from Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee to continue pressure on Iran, and interview memoirist Dani Shapiro about her return to fiction writing. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Howard Wolfson, Barbara Leaf and Rabbi A. James Rudin.
The Milken Institute’s Middle East and Africa Summitkicked off today in Abu Dhabi. Speakers today included LionTree’s Aryeh Bourkoff and Marjan Keypour Greenblatt. Tomorrow, Israeli Ambassador to the UAE Amir Hayek, MizMaa Venture’s Yitz Applbaum and OurCrowd’s Jon Medved will take the stage to discuss regional cooperation and innovative finance solutions.
On a panel about the state of the entertainment industry,Bourkoff shared what he’s watching in the region: “I think probably the biggest dynamic here is the Abu Dhabi [Securities] Exchange. I mean, they’re listing companies here as a very good alternative to New York and China, as a middle ground, which I think is a regional dynamic with Tel Aviv and Saudi [Arabia], and Abu Dhabi, I think as a real commerce hub as well.”
On a panel about women driving changearound the world, Greenblatt spoke upregarding the current protests in Iran: “It is the young girls who are leading this movement… when [female genital mutilation] was practiced in Iran, people did not say a word. When honor killings are happening, one a day in Iran, nobody is saying a word. When education has to be approved by the father or the man of the family, when travel of the woman has to be approved by her father. When riding a bicycle became taboo, or eating ice cream in public became taboo, nobody said anything. But now, right now, there is this movement happening, and it is really a sin to be quiet about it and not to reflect their voices.”
On Capitol Hill,the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will hold a hearing today on threats to the homeland, including testimony from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and FBI Director Christopher Wray, days after the two testified before the House Homeland Security Committee. Ahead of the hearing, committee Chair Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) released a report alleging that the two agencies “have failed to effectively track and report data on the domestic terrorism threat.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) won reelection to his leadership post over Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), by a vote of 37 to 10, with one senator voting “present.”
The Senate voted 62 to 37 yesterday on a procedural motion in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act, indicating that the bill codifying same-sex marriage into federal law will be approved when it comes up for a full Senate vote.
Ahead of the vote, the Orthodox Union sent a letter to Senate negotiators stating that while the Orthodox umbrella group “cannot endorse the main purpose” of the bill, amendments to the bill “appropriately address the array of religious liberty concerns” the proposal raised. Agudath Israel of America’s Vice President for Government Affairs Rabbi Abba Cohen told JI that the group remains opposed to the bill, but that the religious liberty amendments “make some positive changes.”
The amendment added language stating that religious nonprofits cannot be forced to recognize, officiate or host same-sex marriages, and that declining to do so would not impact their tax-exempt status or federal grants.
‘Maintain pressure’ on Iran, House Democrats urge
Seventeen House Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee issued a joint statement on Wednesday urging the U.S. and its allies to “maintain pressure” on Iran in response to the ongoing crackdowns against protesters, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Keep pushing: “We are committed to continuing to work alongside the Administration, as well as our partners and allies around the world, to maintain pressure on the regime and to demand justice and accountability for the brave Iranians who already lost their lives at the hands of state authorities and for those who, despite the brutalities and danger, continue to protest every day,” the lawmakers, led by Foreign Affairs Chair Rep. Greg Meeks (D-NY) and Middle East, North Africa and Global Counterterrorism Chair Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), said in the statement.
Condemned: “The Iranian regime has continued to act with impunity – violently cracking down on its own citizens, holding sham trials, and now issuing a death sentence to a protest[e]r,” the statement reads. “The brutality of the Iranian regime is unacceptable and cannot be ignored.”
From the left: The statement comes amid increasingly explicit calls among some House Democrats for additional punitive action against the Iranian regime. In a tweet on Monday, Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) said that she “echo[es] calls for the Biden administration to tighten sanctions and hold the regime accountable.”
Read more here.
Dani Shapiro’s ‘Signal Fires’ flickers between past and present bonds between Jewish families
Dani Shapiro’s newest book, Signal Fires, was almost never written. It languished in an office closet for 15 years, until pandemic-induced boredom led Shapiro to clean out her office and find the manuscript, which then contained around 100 pages. It’s fitting that Shapiro rediscovered Signal Fires during the pandemic. The book, which flits between members of two interconnected families in the aftermath of a 1985 car crash, is filled with 2020-specific references, from face masks and Zoom school to moments of applause for health workers — while also emphasizing the importance of human connection. “We experience time as marching inexorably forward, but we’re not living that way. We’re dragging our pasts along with us,” she told Jewish Insider’s Madison Hahamy of the decision to include both the recent reality of the pandemic and the flashbacks into the childhoods of the various characters. “We’re imagining the future. We’re always in this kind of place of multiplicity.”
Drawn from life: Shapiro, who moved to rural Connecticut from New York City before rediscovering the Signal Fires manuscript, also sees her family’s relocation as helping to tease out the spirituality of the work, which she says is not about “God as in the guy with the beard and the sky kind of way, but in a way that really sort of permeates our ethics and our actions and the way that we live our lives.” The move from city to country allowed Shapiro to see a clear night sky, she said, for the first time, which led to the cosmos becoming an essential part of the book — the stars captivate 11-year-old Waldo Shankman, whose interest in astronomy is what first links him to Ben Wilf, the patriarch of the Wilf family. The two characters and their connection, Shapiro said, are the center of the story.
‘A very Jewish book’: The book is also influenced by the author’s own Jewish identity. Shapiro, who grew up in an Orthodox household, had previously written a New York Times bestselling novel, Inheritance, about learning that her biological father was actually a non-Jewish sperm donor. Growing up, Shapiro’s blonde hair and blue eyes meant that she often heard from others that she “didn’t look Jewish,” comments that often led her to focus her writing on her Jewish identity. “I wanted people to know that I was Jewish before they could say something that I might not want to hear,” she added. Signal Fires is different. “To me, it is a very Jewish book that doesn’t announce itself as such,” Shapiro said. “It really was a feeling of wanting the Jewishness to simply be embedded in this family.”
A rabbi who has dedicated his career to Catholic-Jewish relations will be knighted by the Vatican
In 1988, Jews in Austria and beyond protested when Pope John Paul II visited the country and met with its president, Kurt Waldheim, a former Nazi solider who had taken part in the deportation of Jews to Auschwitz. For Rabbi A. James Rudin, then the American Jewish Committee’s director of interreligious affairs, the trip posed a challenge. But despite the painful spectacle — Rudin saw a silver lining: He and his allies in the Catholic Church convinced the pope not to visit the Mauthausen concentration camp together with Waldheim — which would have been, he felt, an especially egregious act. And he felt reassured when he was joined in his lobbying of John Paul II by a close friend: John Cardinal O’Connor, the archbishop of New York. Five years later, that friendship bore fruit again: O’Connor was “very instrumental,” Rudin told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Ben Sales, in persuading the pope to establish diplomatic relations with Israel in 1993.
Moving the needle: To Rudin, the Austria incident, and what followed, exemplified his mission over a half-century of interfaith work: to shape a new era in Jewish-Catholic relations — pushing through crises and celebrating breakthroughs in a sometimes difficult quest to create greater understanding. On Sunday, in recognition of his work, Rudin is being honored with the Papal Knighthood of the Order of St. Gregory the Great — only the third rabbi in history to receive the designation. He’ll be knighted at Saint Leo University in Florida, where he co-founded the Center for Catholic-Jewish Studies. “We are all blessed by Rabbi Rudin’s achievements in promoting dialogue and collaboration among communities of different faiths,” Cardinal Sean Patrick O’Malley of Boston, who will bestow the honor on Rudin, said in a statement. “The impact of this work continues to grow as successive generations build on the foundation Rabbi Rudin has established.”
Childhood lessons: Rudin grew up internalizing the value of coexistence. As a child in Alexandria, Va., he said, he felt that both Jews and Catholics were minorities in a largely Protestant town, “so we were, in a way, all bound together.” Later, after receiving rabbinic ordination at Hebrew Union College, the Reform seminary, he served as a U.S. Air Force chaplain in Japan and Korea — a position that compelled clergy of different religions to share space and resources. “In the military, at least overseas, we all had to pull together,” he said. “You couldn’t just be off on your own.” Where interfaith work remains, he said, is in dispelling stereotypes from rank-and-file Jews and Catholics, especially in light of rising antisemitism. Although the United States is becoming more secular, Rudin said, nonreligious people who grew up in a Catholic milieu may still be susceptible to traditional Catholic anti-Jewish prejudice. The same may be true, he said, for secular Jews.
Bridge-building: Rudin’s knighthood comes at a time of resurgent conservative Catholicism in the United States. The U.S. Catholic bishops’ conference just elected a conservative, Oklahoma City Archbishop Paul Coakley, as one of its top officials. And celebration of the Latin Mass has spiked in the United States — a choice Pope Francis said may indicate opposition to Vatican II more broadly. But Rudin said such debates are for Catholics to resolve internally. “This struggle that’s going on inside the Catholic Church, of course that’s for Catholics to settle,” he said. “I hope it does not slow down or impede… the relationships we’ve built. It’s like building a bridge… It can get knocked down. Bridges have to be sturdy enough.” He added, “Catholics and Jews who have this long, long, long, often bitter history — if they can begin the process of reconciliation, begin the process of mutual respect, of listening to each other, understanding each other… if we can do it, then it’s a model, I think, for other groups.”
Read the full story here and sign up for eJewishPhilanthropy’s Your Daily Phil newsletter here.
