Worthy Reads

☢️ Nuclear Know-how: The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols explores the history of nuclear threats and the global readiness to address them today, as he observes a scenario in Ukraine in which four nuclear powers could operate on the same battlefield. “Our collective amnesia — our nuclear Great Forgetting — undermines American national security. American political leaders have a responsibility to educate the public about how, and how much, the United States relies on nuclear weapons for its security. If we mean to reduce U.S. conventional forces and go back to relying on nuclear weapons as a battlefield equalizer, then the public should know it and think about it. If the U.S. nuclear arsenal exists solely to deter the use of enemy nuclear weapons, then it is time to say so and spell out the consequences.” [TheAtlantic]

🐙 Octopus Strategy: In The Daily Beast, Neri Zilber looks at the growing tensions between Israel and Iran, which have escalated in recent weeks, as Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett pushes his “octopus strategy,” whereby Israel eliminates threats from Iran — the octopus “head” — in addition to its proxies. “‘[The Iranians] have had their military equation for a long time,’ the senior Israeli official said, whereby Tehran helped establish a panoply of allied militias and terror groups around Israel equipped with vast rocket and missile arsenals, like Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis in Yemen, or various Shiite proxies in Syria and Iraq. According to Israeli defense officials who spoke to The Daily Beast, there is also the growing threat of Iranian UAVs that could potentially penetrate the intricate web of Israel’s air defenses. ‘We need to turn the tables on them, and dry out the head’ of the octopus, the official added.” [DailyBeast]

👩 Meta-morphosis: The Wall Street Journal’s Salvador Rodriguez, Emily Glazer, Deepa Seetharaman and Jeff Horwitz examine Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg’s decision to leave the company after 14 years, a move attributed in part to burnout as Sandberg focuses on philanthropy and family. “A long-planned sabbatical, as part of the company’s program to offer 30 days of paid leave every five years, was postponed multiple times this year, first when her fiancé came down with Covid and then, a few months later, when she and her children did. At the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Ms. Sandberg was notably absent among the confab of global business leaders. Instead, Meta’s chief product officer Chris Cox and head of global affairs Nick Clegg, who was elevated to president in February, were the top executives present. Ms. Sandberg, 52 years old, stayed in the U.S. to attend the bat mitzvah of her daughter, according to people familiar with the matter. She told people close to her that she was relieved not to have to go to Davos, an event that for years was a highlight of her annual calendar, the people said.” [WSJ]



🗣️ Problematic Positions: In The Atlantic’s “Deep Shtetl” newsletter, Yair Rosenberg looks at the extremist nationalism on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, following the Jerusalem Day march held in the city earlier this week. “The conflict between Israelis and Palestinians is full of two-faced actors who preach unity between the two communities while doing whatever they can to undermine it in practice. The most mendacious members of the Jerusalem march purported to be celebrating the “unification” of the city, even as their abusive actions did everything possible to drive its Jews and Arabs apart. The leaders of the boycott movement against Israel reject a two-state solution in favor of turning the entire land into a binational state for Arabs and Jews, yet simultaneously advocate boycotting Jewish-Arab shared society groups as well as Israeli universities — the very institutions that have been at the progressive forefront of integrating Israel’s Arab citizens. The conflict is likewise full of individuals who claim to serve a merciful God, yet wrap themselves in the robes of religion to justify their violent acts.” [TheAtlantic]