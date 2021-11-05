👋 Good Friday morning!

Prompted by reports that Republicans are delaying scheduling a hearing for Deborah Lipstadt, the Biden administration’s nominee for special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, the Anti-Defamation League, Jewish Federations of North America and Orthodox Union sent a letter urging the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to “immediately” hold a hearing.

Lipstadt tweeted in response that she is “Very grateful for this show of support.”

RepublicanSens.Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Rick Scott (R-FL) and Mike Lee (R-UT) are the three senators who initially objected on Tuesday evening to Tom Nides’s confirmation to become U.S. ambassador to Israel, Hill sources informed Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) relayed the objection on the Senate floor while indicating he was doing so on behalf of colleagues. None of the three senators responded to a request for comment.

The Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting kicked off last night in Las Vegas. Former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley are set to address the gathering, as are Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rick Scott (R-FL) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) told reporters that Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s loss in Virginia’s gubernatorial race “told us pretty clearly… that people want us to act. They want us to get things done for them, common-sense things. They want us to work together, Democrats and Republicans.”

Gottheimer added that passing the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill “would be a great place we can start acting.”

Israel’s Knesset approved the 2022 budget early Friday, following a successful vote Thursday on the 2021 budget plus its accompanying legislation, giving Israel its first state budget in three years and stabilizing the government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. The 2022 budget, which includes some sweeping reforms, passed by a 59-56 vote. The 2021 budget is NIS 432.3 billion ($139 billion), which then increases to NIS 452.5 billion the following year, according to a statement from the Finance Ministry.