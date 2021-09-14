👋 Good Tuesday morning!

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett traveled to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Monday for a rare public meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. It was the first time in more than a decade that an Israeli leader openly visited Egypt — the last was in 2011, when then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with then-Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

Bennett described the meeting as “important and productive” in a Twitter post. A readout from his office said the two discussed ways of deepening and strengthening bilateral cooperation, with emphasis on increasing trade, as well as regional and international issues.

Ongoing tensions with Hamas in Gaza were discussed in the meeting, including ways to disarm Hamas, and securing the return of two Israeli civilians being held captive in Gaza as well as the bodies of two Israeli soldiers killed in the 2014 Gaza war. The two leaders also discussed Iran’s growing aggression in the region, Israeli media reported.

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations is scheduled to meet today with King Abdullah II of Jordan. The king is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, which kicks off today and runs through the end of the month.

An anti-Israel resolution scheduled for a vote in the Burlington City Council on Monday evening was pulled by its sponsor after hours of heated public comment by Vermont residents. The resolution to withdraw the resolution for further consideration was introduced by its sponsor, Burlington City Council Member Ali Dieng, and passed by a 6-5 vote.

Yoram Samets, a Jewish community leader in Burlington, celebrated the vote, telling JI, “Ten days ago we were fighting against seven locked-in votes to pass the resolution and wondering if the mayor would veto, and would we have the votes to override a veto. There was no ‘passing of the resolution’ even discussed tonight… But for the moment we can celebrate, and we can go into Yom Kippur without this cloud hanging over our heads.”

Burlington City Councilmember Karen Paul noted in her remarks that the council received 2,000 emails in the lead-up to Monday night’s meeting. Of those, she said, just 10 were supportive of the resolution.

During a hearing about the U.S.’s Afghanistan pullout, Rep. Juan Vargas (D-CA) questioned Secretary of State Tony Blinken on the reliability of U.S. intelligence on Iran’s nuclear program, in the wake of intelligence failures in Afghanistan.

Vargas said, “I believe we could have that same failure of intelligence with Iran and its nuclear program… We’re going to wake up one of these mornings and find out that our intelligence is very wrong there. I think we have a very difficult time understanding these religious fanatics.”

Blinken responded that intelligence collection is “a collective responsibility” across government agencies. He added that “there’s lots that goes into that” on Iran, but that the 2015 nuclear agreement “had on-the-ground, eyes-on intelligence, inspections, monitoring unlike anything we’ve ever had, and that’s different than assessing someone’s intent.”

It’s recall day in California. Residents of the Golden State head to the polls today to determine whether Gov. Gavin Newsom will keep his seat, or be replaced by any one of the Republicans vying to replace him. The latest polling has Newsom looking safe. Polls close at 8 p.m. PDT.