book launch

Gabrielle Bluestone is out to get internet scammers

It took the journalist Gabrielle Bluestone just a few minutes to conclude that the Fyre Festival was not what it claimed to be. “The website looked like something someone would do as a class project,” she told Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel in a recent interview. “There was nothing professional or elite or luxurious about it.” She smelled a scam, and was quickly out with the first reported story on the event masterminded by the now-imprisoned Billy McFarland. Bluestone went on to produce a Netflix documentary about the festival and has now published a new book, Hype: How Scammers, Grifters, and Con Artists Are Taking Over the Internet ― and Why We’re Following, in which she expands on the theme of online hucksterism.

Cons of the century: Using her experience as a former law student as well as reporting stints at Gawker, Jezebel and Vice, Bluestone, 32, set out to examine the reasons people fall for such schemes in her first book, released this week by Hanover Square Press. “Con artists have presumably been around since prehistoric times,” she writes in the introduction. “But there was something new here at play, a tech-assisted accelerant, that enabled McFarland to subvert our hyperconnected society, which, given all these technological advancements, should have spotlighted him from miles away.”

Falling for Fyre: Bluestone, who lives in New York, argues that credulous partygoers fell for the Fyre Festival in particular — which was fraudulently billed as an elite getaway on a Bahamian island and promoted by scores of influencers — simply because they believed it would grant them entry into an enticing new social world. “They wanted to believe that it would be that easy to hang out on a beach with Kendall Jenner or Bella Hadid,” Bluestone told JI. “All you had to do was buy this ticket.” Bluestone doesn’t believe they even looked at the website, as she did. “I think they saw all the influencers,” she said, “and just bought in based off of that.”

Duped by social media: “I fall for Instagram ads and products all the time,” Bluestone acknowledged. “Even writing a book, I’m shocked at how much I still fall for that kind of thing. One of the chapters in the book details my experience with Danielle Bernstein, who is a designer who’s been accused of stealing a lot of her designs. When I first started talking with her, I didn’t know any of that, and so to compare what I learned about her versus what my impression of her was just based off of the internet, I think, was definitely one of those moments.”

Just the facts: Bluestone is optimistic that her book will get people thinking about their own susceptibility to scams. “There is an element of self-delusion in there that you believe something that seems too good to be true is true,” she said. “So I hope it makes people think more critically about how they’re consuming the news, consuming social media and, emotionally, how we’re letting it affect us. I think that’s a really important conversation we should be having.” Still, Bluestone believes that there will, without a doubt, be another sort of Fyre Festival at some point down the line. “Absolutely,” she said. “No equivocation.”

