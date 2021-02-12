Who’s watching what, Week 47

As in-person convenings across the country have been rendered impossible due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizations have taken to the internet to connect with supporters and expand their reach. Since the start of the pandemic, Jewish Insider has compiled statistics, released weekly, on the webinars and online events being held across the community.

Week of Feb. 5-Feb. 11:

3,979 — Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, 2/9: “Women Inspiring Women” feat. Nina Totenberg 3,744 — Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, 2/9: “Bryan Cranston Your Honor” 3,704 — Jews United for Democracy and Justice, 2/10: “America at a Crossroads” feat. Bill Kristol and Larry Mantle 2,081 — Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, 2/11: “Mark Harris on Mike Nichols” 1,892 — Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, 2/8: “Michael Solomonov Brings Israel Home” 1,431 — Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, 2/8: “This is What Jewish Looks Like with Avishai Mekonen” 802 — Moment Magazine, 2/9: “Jewish Pioneers in Television” 464 — The Forward, 2/10: “Why Are There So Many Monuments to Nazis” 442 — Hadassah, 2/10: “One Book, One Hadassah: Live with Faye Kellerman and ‘The Lost Boys’” feat. Lisa Hostein 423 — American Jewish Committee, 2/11: “Kicking Antisemitism Out of the U.K.: A Conversation with Lord Jonathan Mann and Rola Brentlin” 401 — Israel Policy Forum, 2/9: “Knesset Elections Update” feat. Amir Tibon 370 — My Jewish Learning, 2/10: “Journey Into Judaic Art, Class 1” feat. Jeanette Kuvin Oren 354 — American Jewish Committee, 2/9: “A Modern-Day Miracle: Israel’s Vaccination Campaign” 222 — My Jewish Learning, 2/9: “The Book of Prophets, Class 5” feat. Rabbi Aryeh Bernstein 196 — UCLA Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies, 2/5: “The Israel/Palestine Campus Debate” feat. Ken Stern, Miriam Elman and Dov Waxman 107 — My Jewish Learning, 2/11: “Exploring the Hebrew Calendar: Adar” feat. Rabbi Sara Brandes 50 — Maccabi USA, 2/9: “Maccabi USA Sports Show featuring Lew Sherr”

All figures are verified by Jewish Insider prior to publication. To be considered for future reports, email [email protected].