PRESSURE COOKER

Smith says he was pressured to vote against Israel aid by violent, far-left activists

The House Armed Services Committee Democrat said his family’s home was vandalized and a staffer was assaulted over his stance on Israel policy

Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA), the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, indicated he voted to cut off military aid to Israel in part because of sustained personal threats against his family and his staff, part of what he described as a violent and relentless campaign of intimidation by far-left anti-Israel activists.

Smith voted on Wednesday to support an amendment introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) to strip $3.3 billion in U.S. aid to Israel from the 2027 State Department appropriations bill — a major reversal by the hawkish Democrat after he previously told Jewish Insider he planned to oppose the measure.

In a statement explaining his vote in favor, the high-ranking defense lawmaker said it was a “very close vote.” He said that despite voting to cut off U.S. aid, he was “deeply concerned” about the tactics used by far left activists to pressure him to support such a measure.

“To date, my family and I have had our home vandalized, a fire has been set in my driveway, my neighbors’ lives have been disrupted by demonstrations in the middle of the night, town halls meant to be forums for dialogue have been shut down, and a staff member has been physically assaulted,” Smith said in a statement on X.

Smith, who is facing Aug. 4 primary challenges from two anti-Israel activists, said that those who “engage in this type of behavior model a dangerous form of corrosive politics that seeks to intimidate those who disagree with them.” He argued that the moment instead calls for “civil discourse” and “respectful engagement” in order to solve difficult problems.

“I also recognize that many of those who want the U.S. to completely abandon Israel do not support Israel’s right to exist and are willfully blind to the dangerous, violent, extremist beliefs of Hamas and others who threaten Israel,” he said.

Smith, who has been a vocal critic of the actions of the Israeli government, also said his vote was an effort to “get the attention of the Netanyahu government” in hopes they may “change their actions.” The Washington lawmaker noted in his statement that he disagreed with Israel’s approach to the war in Gaza, as well as its actions in the West Bank and Lebanon.

“I still support Israel. I recognize the threats they face. But after nearly two years of me raising these concerns with the Israeli government and U.S. supporters of Israel, nothing has changed,” he continued. “Many express sympathy for my views and assure me things will change, but that has not happened. I take this vote to try once more to get the attention of the Israeli government.”

“I understand that Israel has to confront threats to their existence and cannot let them go unchecked,” Smith wrote. “But Israel does not have to fight the way they have chosen to do so — a way that has caused enormous suffering and led to endless war.”