SHOWN THE DOOR

Acting DNI Pulte forces out top Gabbard deputy Will Ruger

The deputy director for mission integration had been affiliated with the libertarian Koch network and isolationist Defense Priorities think tank

Acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte forced out Will Ruger, the deputy director for mission integration, from the agency as part of a series of cuts said to be targeting the “deep state,” according to CBS News.

Ruger previously held senior positions at groups tied to the libertarian Koch network, and had been affiliated with the isolationist Defense Priorities think tank.

Ruger had been a vocal opponent, prior to his government service, of both the maximum pressure sanctions campaign against Iran and potential U.S. military operations against the regime.

He was also a defender of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Ruger’s role included overseeing the president’s daily intelligence briefing.

Pulte has reportedly fired five other staff at ODNI and sent 45 others back to their home agencies, after President Donald Trump directed him to enact further cuts at the agency on top of those done by former DNI Tulsi Gabbard.