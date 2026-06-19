CAPITOL BRIEFING

J Street to organize Iran briefing for congressional staff featuring Rob Malley

The briefing is co-organized by the Center for International Policy, a far-left think tank that has described Israel's operations in Gaza as a genocide, and Win Without War

J Street is slated to host a virtual briefing for congressional staff on the Trump administration’s memorandum of understanding with Iran featuring former Biden administration special envoy for Iran Rob Malley, who was suspended from his State Department role amid an investigation over his handling of classified materials.

The event, scheduled for next Tuesday, will feature Malley alongside Kelsey Davenport, director for nonproliferation policy at the Arms Control Association. It’s being co-organized by the Center for International Policy and Win Without War.

The Center for International Policy is a far-left think tank led in part by former Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) advisor Matt Duss, that has taken a strongly hostile stance toward Israel, including opposing U.S. aid to Israel and describing Israel’s operations in Gaza as a genocide.

Malley was suspended for much of Biden’s term in office under suspicion of leaking classified documents, though he said the investigation into him had been closed during the Trump administration, and denied any knowledge of what the investigation pertained to.

A State Department inspector general’s report found that Malley was improperly allowed to continue working in his role for some time after his security clearance was suspended, and that his direct supervisor and other senior officials were not notified of his suspension.