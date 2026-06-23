HILL HURDLES

Administration planning $80 billion supplemental funding request for Iran war

The package would face steep hurdles in the Senate, where lawmakers have already balked at the Pentagon's initial $1.5 trillion funding request

The Trump administration is planning to ask Congress to approve an $80 billion request for additional funding to replenish stockpiles and otherwise pay for the war in Iran, according to several reports.

That request comes on top of a push for a $1.15 trillion regular defense budget for 2027 as well as another $350 billion for the Pentagon that the administration wants Congress to pass through a partisan reconciliation process — a $1.5 trillion request in total that Republican lawmakers have criticized and some key Senate Republicans have described as unrealistic.

The supplemental request, too, could prove difficult to pass, requiring 60 votes in the Senate. Many Democrats declared at the outset of the war that they would refuse to pass any supplemental funding for the effort, and have further balked at the initial $1.5 trillion defense budget request.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is set to brief some House Republicans on Wednesday about the administration’s defense funding requests and the war in Iran.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) indicated he’s generally supportive of the anticipated $80 billion request, and argued that many of his colleagues could be convinced to support it if it’s primarily focused on restocking expended U.S. munitions supplies.

“It doesn’t surprise me. I think a part of what we need to do is figure out how much of that is for replenishment, that’s basically to get us the base load pre-conflict,” Tillis told Jewish Insider. “So I think the more that people spend on describing at that level, the more likely it is you’ll get support for it, and particularly if they only focus on what’s critical to get back to pre-conflict baselines. I think most members would say we got to do that.”

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), a military veteran who has generally been more moderate on defense issues than some of his more progressive colleagues, indicated he’s more skeptical of the proposal.

“I always want to make sure that the troops have what they need to do a really hard job and defend themselves especially,” Kelly said.

But, he continued, when he joined the Senate in 2022, the total defense budget was $650 billion, and the $1.5 trillion the administration is now seeking is higher than much of the rest of the world’s defense budgets combined.

He said that some of the systems the administration is asking for, such as space-based missile defense, are impractical or unneeded, “so I want to see the munitions be replaced, but let’s do it within a responsible top line of the defense bill, not this crazy, overly inflated number.”

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who had called for a prompt end to the war and has been supportive of talks with the Iranian regime, said he was withholding judgement on the supplemental request until the administration actually submits it.

Initial reports indicated the Pentagon intended to request as much as $200 billion for the war, but Pentagon officials testified last month that the costs of the war — excluding anticipated rebuilding costs of U.S. facilities in the region, came in between $20 and $30 billion.

“I don’t want to get out ahead of what the Pentagon will propose here,” Hawley said. “There’s been multiple iterations, so next week it may be something different. Let’s let them come up with something.”