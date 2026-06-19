Auto union votes to divest from Israel at annual convention

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

The Iran agreement ends Trump’s honeymoon with Israel

The Iran agreement ends Trump’s honeymoon with Israel

‘I don’t know what Trump is thinking’: Jewish GOP donors down on Iran deal

‘I don’t know what Trump is thinking’: Jewish GOP donors dow...n on Iran deal

‘What is your alternative?’ — How Vance’s rhetoric to sell new Iran deal echoes Obama’s

‘What is your alternative?’ — How Vance’s rhetoric to sell n...ew Iran deal echoes Obama’s

Vance warns Israeli officials against attacking ‘the only powerful ally’ they have left

Vance warns Israeli officials against attacking ‘the o...nly powerful ally’ they have left

Progressive anti-Israel super PAC backs candidates at odds with some of its donors

Progressive anti-Israel super PAC backs candidates at odds w...ith some of its donors

As Iran talks advance, Vance becomes public face of Trump administration effort

As Iran talks advance, Vance becomes public face of Trump ad...ministration effort

‘The single best diaspora experience’: Jewish leaders mark America’s 250th with open letter

‘The single best diaspora experience’: Jewish le...aders mark America’s 250th with open letter

Iranians ‘have to have some’ ballistic missiles, Trump says, retreating from previous war aim

Iranians ‘have to have some’ ballistic missiles, Trump says,... retreating from previous war aim

Trump warns he’ll ‘go right back to dropping bombs’ if Iran deal falls apart

Trump warns he’ll ‘go right back to dropping bombs’ if Iran ...deal falls apart

DSA-backed Janeese Lewis George poised to become D.C.’s next mayor; Mike Collins wins Georgia GOP Senate runoff

DSA-backed Janeese Lewis George poised to become D.C.’s next... mayor; Mike Collins wins Georgia GOP Senate runoff

Republicans doubt Iran will follow through on nuclear commitments

Republicans doubt Iran will follow through on nuclear commit...ments

Ron Dermer to launch strategic advisory firm

Ron Dermer to launch strategic advisory firm

Senators, experts skeptical of Trump’s call for Syria to take on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Senators, experts skeptical of Trump’s call for Syria to tak...e on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Alma Hernandez sounds alarm over antisemitism in her Arizona Senate race

Alma Hernandez sounds alarm over antisemitism in her Arizona... Senate race

FBI said it foiled plot targeting AIPAC-affiliated politicians at White House UFC fight

FBI said it foiled plot targeting AIPAC-affiliated politicia...ns at White House UFC fight

Trump criticizes Netanyahu’s handling of Lebanon war

Trump criticizes Netanyahu’s handling of Lebanon war

Israel divisions and a Trump threat shape Washington’s first open mayor’s race in 12 years

Israel divisions and a Trump threat shape Washington’s... first open mayor’s race in 12 years

Goldman criticizes AIPAC despite endorsement in debate with Lander

Goldman criticizes AIPAC despite endorsement in debate with ...Lander

U.S.-Iran deal largely met with skepticism by Jewish groups

U.S.-Iran deal largely met with skepticism by Jewish groups

Trump’s Iran deal sidelines Israel as regional tensions shift into new phase

Trump’s Iran deal sidelines Israel as regional tensions shif...t into new phase

Treasury guidance offers boost to Jewish groups preparing for new education tax credit

Treasury guidance offers boost to Jewish groups preparing fo...r new education tax credit

Iran’s World Cup appearance puts security officials on alert

Iran’s World Cup appearance puts security officials on... alert

A Lebanese Zionist’s longshot bid to reshape the Middle East

A Lebanese Zionist’s longshot bid to reshape the Middl...e East

Trump: U.S. and Iran reach ceasefire deal

Trump: U.S. and Iran reach ceasefire deal

Anti-Israel left takes a page from AIPAC in spending big in primaries

Anti-Israel left takes a page from AIPAC in spending big in ...primaries

Permanent daylight saving time legislation gains momentum with Trump’s backing

Permanent daylight saving time legislation gains momentum wi...th Trump’s backing

Los Angeles teachers union faces backlash over expulsion of Jewish teacher

Los Angeles teachers union faces backlash over expulsion of ...Jewish teacher

Anti-Israel activist indicted in Michigan threat case worked for El-Sayed

Anti-Israel activist indicted in Michigan threat case worked... for El-Sayed

Netanyahu’s challengers search for a path to power

Netanyahu’s challengers search for a path to power

The anti-Israel dark money group behind Justice Democrats’ midterm splurge

The anti-Israel dark money group behind Justice Democrats’ m...idterm splurge

Fetterman: Outlook for Jews in Democratic Party is ‘bleak’

Fetterman: Outlook for Jews in Democratic Party is ‘bleak’...

Federal prosecutors indict eight UMich anti-Israel activists over campus threats, harassment

Federal prosecutors indict eight UMich anti-Israel activists... over campus threats, harassment

Goldman: Jewish community needs non-Jewish allies to effectively fight antisemitism

Goldman: Jewish community needs non-Jewish allies to effecti...vely fight antisemitism

Lander says he’s not endorsing congressional candidate with whom he put out an ad

Lander says he’s not endorsing congressional candidate with ...whom he put out an ad

Graham Platner survives scandals to win Dem nomination, will face Sen. Susan Collins

Graham Platner survives scandals to win Dem nomination, will... face Sen. Susan Collins

Top GOP lawmakers call for ‘powerful response’ to Iran downing U.S. Army helicopter

Top GOP lawmakers call for ‘powerful response’ to Iran downi...ng U.S. Army helicopter

UDP jumps into Mich. Senate race with $2 million ad buy supporting Stevens

UDP jumps into Mich. Senate race with $2 million ad buy supp...orting Stevens

The politics behind the Trump-Netanyahu divide

The politics behind the Trump-Netanyahu divide

Will Avila Chevalier’s ‘beyond the pale’ views sink the DSA challenger’s campaign against Espaillat?

Will Avila Chevalier’s ‘beyond the pale’ views sink the DSA ...challenger’s campaign against Espaillat?

Controversial influencer Ms. Rachel set to be hosted by Congressional Dads Caucus

Controversial influencer Ms. Rachel set to be hosted by Cong...ressional Dads Caucus

Israel says it will halt attacks on Iran, continue operations in southern Lebanon

Israel says it will halt attacks on Iran, continue operation...s in southern Lebanon

U.S. scrambles to contain Israel-Iran escalation after renewed attacks

U.S. scrambles to contain Israel-Iran escalation after renew...ed attacks

Israeli startup founders receive warm reception at New York Tech Week

Israeli startup founders receive warm reception at New York ...Tech Week

Mamdani endorsee defends attending anti-Israel rally one day after Oct. 7 attacks

Mamdani endorsee defends attending anti-Israel rally one day... after Oct. 7 attacks

Bessent looks to use Iranian assets to help Gulf countries rebuild

Bessent looks to use Iranian assets to help Gulf countries r...ebuild

Quick Hits

bonds broken

Auto union votes to divest from Israel at annual convention

The Detroit convention also featured Abdul El-Sayed, a United Auto Workers-endorsed Michigan Senate candidate who has said the Israeli government is "just as evil as Hamas"

Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Abdul El-Sayed speaks at a union rally in Detroit on June 17, 2026.

By
Haley Cohen
June 19, 2026

Delegates at the United Auto Workers convention in Detroit voted on Thursday to divest from Israel Bonds, citing the war in Gaza. 

One of the largest unions in the country, the UAW previously held an estimated $400,000 to $700,000 in Israel Bonds and securities, according to the Detroit Free Press. It has not been disclosed how much money the divestment will affect or how many members voted to pass the resolution. 

The annual convention also featured a speech from Abdul El-Sayed, a far-left, UAW-endorsed Democratic Senate candidate in Michigan who told Jewish supporters last month that he “often struggle[s]” to answer whether he believes Israel has a right to exist as a Jewish state. He said in an interview with CNN in April that he believes the Israeli government is just as evil as Hamas.

While UAW historically evokes imagery of assembly lines, picket lines and blue-collar solidarity, the union has increasingly drifted away from its core mission of representing autoworkers, largely driven by individuals pushing extreme political agendas that leave critics questioning their relevance to workplace issues. 

In January, 30% of the 275 employees of the Israeli-owned Breads Bakery signed union authorization cards for UAW Local 2179, the percentage necessary to petition the National Labor Relations Board for a union election. The group, which calls itself “Breaking Breads,” said in a statement, “Workers are demanding a living wage, safe workplace, and basic respect.” But the group’s demands also included that the management of the New York-based bakery chain, CEO Yonatan Floman and founder Gadi Peleg, “halt use of bakery profit to materially support the Israeli occupation.” Breaking Breads also condemned the bakery’s participation in the Great Nosh, an annual Jewish food festival in New York City, and said it will not participate in baking cookies with an image of the Israeli flag. 

A number of labor unions have seen a rise of antisemitism and anti-Israel activity since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks, despite many being historically supportive of Israel, dating back nearly a century, when many American unions donated money to the Histadrut, Israel’s national labor union. Multiple groups — including the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law — have now taken legal action against UAW branches in response to certain campaigns, which some legal experts allege were discriminatory against Israelis and Jews. 

UAW did not respond to a request for comment from Jewish Insider

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.