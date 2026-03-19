Bernie Sanders, progressives to force new votes on blocking arms sales to Israel

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

University of Michigan regent race revives campus fight over Israel

University of Michigan regent race revives campus fight over... Israel

Current, former U.S. and Israeli officials reject Trump claim that U.S. ‘knew nothing’ about Israeli strike on South Pars gas field 

Current, former U.S. and Israeli officials reject Trump clai...m that U.S. ‘knew nothing’ about Israeli strike on South Pars gas field 

Markwayne Mullin, in DHS nomination hearing, vows to improve security grant program

Markwayne Mullin, in DHS nomination hearing, vows to improve... security grant program

Iranian regime is ‘intact but largely degraded’ amid strikes, DNI Tulsi Gabbard says

Iranian regime is ‘intact but largely degraded’ amid strikes..., DNI Tulsi Gabbard says

AIPAC shows staying power in Illinois Democratic primaries

AIPAC shows staying power in Illinois Democratic primaries

Israel, U.S. destroyed Iran’s ballistic missile production capabilities, IDF says 

Israel, U.S. destroyed Iran’s ballistic missile production c...apabilities, IDF says 

Parents of slain Israeli Embassy staffer urge Jewish community to carry on her legacy

Parents of slain Israeli Embassy staffer urge Jewish communi...ty to carry on her legacy

Joe Kent resigns from top counterterrorism post, citing conspiracies over Israel’s role in Iran war

Joe Kent resigns from top counterterrorism post, citing cons...piracies over Israel’s role in Iran war

Israel says it killed Iranian Supreme National Security Council head Ali Larijani

Israel says it killed Iranian Supreme National Security Coun...cil head Ali Larijani

As war wages in Iran, Justice Dept. reaches ceasefire with Tehran-backed network in Manhattan

As war wages in Iran, Justice Dept. reaches ceasefire with T...ehran-backed network in Manhattan

After Pentagon firing, leading GOP isolationist Dan Caldwell lands job under Gabbard 

After Pentagon firing, leading GOP isolationist Dan Caldwell... lands job under Gabbard 

Josh Shapiro tests measured, pro-Israel message in progressive podcast tour

Josh Shapiro tests measured, pro-Israel message in progressi...ve podcast tour

American left, long in sync with Israel’s opposition, splits on Iran

American left, long in sync with Israel’s opposition, ...splits on Iran

In Illinois’ Democratic primaries, a test for the pro-Israel community

In Illinois’ Democratic primaries, a test for the pro-Israel... community

Ro Khanna facing new Democratic challenger hitting him from the political center

Ro Khanna facing new Democratic challenger hitting him from ...the political center

Temple Israel leaders laud security officials who prevented casualties during shooting attack

Temple Israel leaders laud security officials who prevented ...casualties during shooting attack

Mamdani slams ‘reprehensible’ antisemitic comments by author of book his wife illustrated

Mamdani slams ‘reprehensible’ antisemitic commen...ts by author of book his wife illustrated

Antisemitism meets America’s ‘thoughts and prayers’ ritual

Antisemitism meets America’s ‘thoughts and prayers’ ritual...

A foiled synagogue attack — and the hate that made it possible

A foiled synagogue attack — and the hate that made it possib...le

Michigan synagogue attack seems unlikely to shift DHS funding stalemate

Michigan synagogue attack seems unlikely to shift DHS fundin...g stalemate

Assailant killed in active shooter situation at Michigan synagogue

Assailant killed in active shooter situation at Michigan syn...agogue

Local Democrats offer lesson to national party in confronting hate

Local Democrats offer lesson to national party in confrontin...g hate

Conservative students alarmed about College Republicans leader with Nick Fuentes ties

Conservative students alarmed about College Republicans lead...er with Nick Fuentes ties

Ben Rhodes calls for primaries against Democrats who support Iran war

Ben Rhodes calls for primaries against Democrats who support... Iran war

‘Reserve duty’: Ron Dermer rejoins Netanyahu’s war cabinet in all but name

‘Reserve duty’: Ron Dermer rejoins Netanyahu’s war cabinet i...n all but name

DMFI focusing ire on anti-Israel Democrats running in swing districts

DMFI focusing ire on anti-Israel Democrats running in swing ...districts

John Fetterman again offers scathing criticism of his own party’s foreign policy views

John Fetterman again offers scathing criticism of his own pa...rty’s foreign policy views

ADL condemns Zohran Mamdani for hosting Mahmoud Khalil at mayor’s mansion

ADL condemns Zohran Mamdani for hosting Mahmoud Khalil at ma...yor’s mansion

CNN walks back story that downplayed attempted terror attack near Gracie Mansion

CNN walks back story that downplayed attempted terror attack... near Gracie Mansion

Ted Cruz warns GOP not winning battle against right-wing antisemitism

Ted Cruz warns GOP not winning battle against right-wing ant...isemitism

Special election expected to head to runoff as 17 vie for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s House seat

Special election expected to head to runoff as 17 vie for Ma...rjorie Taylor Greene’s House seat

Trump calls war ‘complete’ but also ‘just the beginning’

Trump calls war ‘complete’ but also ‘just ...the beginning’

Ann Arbor mayoral candidate featured Hamas supporter in campaign video

Ann Arbor mayoral candidate featured Hamas supporter in camp...aign video

The Amodei siblings leading Anthropic clash with the White House over AI safety

The Amodei siblings leading Anthropic clash with the White H...ouse over AI safety

Alleged perpetrators of attempted bombing at anti-Mamdani protest claim ISIS as inspiration

Alleged perpetrators of attempted bombing at anti-Mamdani pr...otest claim ISIS as inspiration

Pro-Israel Muslim Democrat walks political tightrope in Philly primary

Pro-Israel Muslim Democrat walks political tightrope in Phil...ly primary

Texas GOP candidate Brandon Herrera discussed owning a copy of Mein Kampf on podcast

Texas GOP candidate Brandon Herrera discussed owning a copy ...of Mein Kampf on podcast

Zohran Mamdani’s wife liked social media posts celebrating Oct. 7 attacks

Zohran Mamdani’s wife liked social media posts celebrating O...ct. 7 attacks

The latest Gen Z podcaster interviewing Democrats thinks Israel is a ‘terrorist state’

The latest Gen Z podcaster interviewing Democrats thinks Isr...ael is a ‘terrorist state’

The progressive operative nudging Democrats toward a hostile line on Israel

The progressive operative nudging Democrats toward a hostile... line on Israel

Israel, U.S. have ‘near-total air superiority’ over Iran, IDF chief says

Israel, U.S. have ‘near-total air superiority’ over Iran, ID...F chief says

Why did 53 Democrats vote against describing Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism?

Why did 53 Democrats vote against describing Iran as a state... sponsor of terrorism?

House narrowly defeats war powers resolution to end operations in Iran

House narrowly defeats war powers resolution to end operatio...ns in Iran

Markwayne Mullin nominated to replace booted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Markwayne Mullin nominated to replace booted DHS Secretary K...risti Noem

Jewish communities under increased threat amid Iran war, Jewish security org says

Jewish communities under increased threat amid Iran war, Jew...ish security org says

Latest Tucker Carlson conspiracy targets Chabad, sparking outrage

Latest Tucker Carlson conspiracy targets Chabad, sparking ou...trage

Ruben Gallego transforms from pro-Israel moderate to face of antiwar opposition

Ruben Gallego transforms from pro-Israel moderate to face of... antiwar opposition

Gavin Newsom shifts hard left on Israel policy amid presidential primary considerations

Gavin Newsom shifts hard left on Israel policy amid presiden...tial primary considerations

Anti-establishment mood sets stage for 2026 midterms

Anti-establishment mood sets stage for 2026 midterms

Trump, Rubio push back on narrative that Israel forced the White House’s hand on Iran

Trump, Rubio push back on narrative that Israel forced the W...hite House’s hand on Iran

Moderate House Democrats pitch alternative war powers resolution on Iran

Moderate House Democrats pitch alternative war powers resolu...tion on Iran

Toronto synagogue damaged by gunfire after Purim services

Toronto synagogue damaged by gunfire after Purim services

Democrats argue eliminating top Iranian leaders increases dangers to Iranians, Israel, U.S.

Democrats argue eliminating top Iranian leaders increases da...ngers to Iranians, Israel, U.S.

North Carolina Democratic primary showdown centers on war powers and Israel

North Carolina Democratic primary showdown centers on war po...wers and Israel

Democratic lawmakers rally support for war powers resolutions at J Street conference

Democratic lawmakers rally support for war powers resolution...s at J Street conference

Trump posthumously honors WWII Sgt. Roddie Edmonds for saving American Jews

Trump posthumously honors WWII Sgt. Roddie Edmonds for savin...g American Jews

Day 3: Israel-Iran conflict expands to southern Lebanon

Day 3: Israel-Iran conflict expands to southern Lebanon

As Iran war continues, Senate and House set for long-shot votes to cut it short

As Iran war continues, Senate and House set for long-shot vo...tes to cut it short

J Street contends with challenges to its dogma on Iran at national conference

J Street contends with challenges to its dogma on Iran at na...tional conference

Chris Van Hollen, in J Street address, calls AIPAC anti-American

Chris Van Hollen, in J Street address, calls AIPAC anti-Amer...ican

U.S. announces first casualties in war with Iran

U.S. announces first casualties in war with Iran

U.S., Israel worked for months on Iran strikes with ‘unprecedented cooperation,’ IDF chief of staff says

U.S., Israel worked for months on Iran strikes with ‘unprece...dented cooperation,’ IDF chief of staff says

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli strike in Tehran

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli strike in T...ehran

Partisan divide emerges on Iran strike, centering on congressional authorization

Partisan divide emerges on Iran strike, centering on congres...sional authorization

U.S., Israel launch ‘massive, ongoing’ strikes on Iran

U.S., Israel launch ‘massive, ongoing’ strikes on Iran

Platner sat for lengthy interview with antisemitic conspiracy theorist, said he was ‘longtime fan’ of his show

Platner sat for lengthy interview with antisemitic conspirac...y theorist, said he was ‘longtime fan’ of his show

California gubernatorial candidates pledge to deepen ties with Israel, fight BDS

California gubernatorial candidates pledge to deepen ties wi...th Israel, fight BDS

Modi’s visit puts Israel-India alliance against regional terror on display

Modi’s visit puts Israel-India alliance against regional ter...ror on display

Illinois Democrat Robert Peters pivots from AIPAC outreach to anti-Israel crusade 

Illinois Democrat Robert Peters pivots from AIPAC outreach t...o anti-Israel crusade 

PREMIUM

What We're Watching

An on-demand briefing on what insiders are talking about now

Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Subscribe to read today's briefing →

Quick Hits

UP IN ARMS

Bernie Sanders, progressives to force new votes on blocking arms sales to Israel

The votes may draw increased Democratic support amid party criticism of the war with Iran

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), joined by fellow senator Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) (R), speaks at a news conference on restricting arms sales to Israel at the U.S. Capitol on November 19, 2024 in Washington, DC.

By
Marc Rod
March 19, 2026

The Senate is set to hold another round of votes on blocking U.S. arms transfers to Israel, as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) filed three new joint resolutions of disapproval against $658.8 million in sales of 500- and 1,000-pound bombs to Israel and “defense articles” for 250-pound bombs.

“Given the horrific destruction that Israel’s extremist government has wrought on Gaza, Iran and Lebanon, the last thing in the world that American taxpayers need to do right now is to provide 22,000 new bombs to the Netanyahu government,” Sanders said. “No more weapons to support an illegal war.”

The effort is being co-sponsored by Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Peter Welch (D-VT).

Sanders emphasized that the administration had sidestepped normal congressional review procedures using emergency authorities in advancing the arms sales earlier this month.

Sanders and other progressive Democrats have forced votes on similar efforts to block arms sales to Israel on three previous occasions since the war in Gaza began, with a majority of the Democratic caucus — 27 lawmakers — voting to block at least one arms sale in July of last year, a significant jump in support from similar efforts in November 2024 and April 2025.

Israel’s standing among Democrats has worsened since last July, with even some Democrats who supported continued arms sales at that time blaming Israel for dragging the U.S. into the war in Iran. Polls show registered voters now see Israel more negatively than positively.

Some senators have argued the U.S. should have threatened to cut off military support to prevent an Israeli attack on Iran.

Van Hollen, Merkley and Welch, in statements, all framed the bomb sales as proxy votes on the war in Iran, and a vote to block the sales as a step toward ending the war. Senate Democrats have voted nearly unanimously as recently as yesterday to bring an immediate end to the war in Iran.

“With the bombs already provided to Israel by American taxpayers, Israeli forces are unleashing a campaign of total war in Iran with the clear and deliberate intention to eviscerate Iran’s economy and society,” Welch said in a statement. “I support these joint resolutions to make sure that we do not send another 20,000 bombs to Israel that will result in further destruction in Iran and Lebanon. We must end this war, and we must not send these bombs.”

On the other hand, some Democrats who had voted in favor of previous arms sales flipped in the July 2025 vote to express frustration with the ongoing war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

With the war in Gaza now in a ceasefire, humanitarian aid restored and efforts toward reconstruction slowly starting, that motivation for blocking arms sales may no longer be salient for some Democrats.

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.