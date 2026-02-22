BLITZ ON BISS

Daniel Biss facing negative ad blitz from outside group with reported ties to AIPAC

Biss’ top rival, state Sen. Laura Fine, is the favorite of pro-Israel Democrats in the district

An outside group began an ad campaign in the Chicago area on Saturday attacking Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss, a progressive congressional candidate in Illinois’ 9th Congressional District.

The ad campaign by Elect Chicago Women — a super PAC rumored to be a vehicle for pro-Israel supporters which has been a leading backer of Biss’ opponent, state Sen. Laura Fine — accuses Biss of making “empty promises,” including voting to cut Medicaid despite promising to protect healthcare, running a super PAC and declaring his candidacy for Congress shortly after taking office as mayor despite pledging to serve a full term.

“Daniel Biss: always running for something, willing to say anything to get elected,” the ad concludes.

The ad closely mirrors messaging from Fine, who is the moderate, pro-Israel candidate in the race. To this point, Elect Chicago Women has only been running positive ads boosting Fine, as well as another moderate candidate in another open district.

The other top contender in the 9th District primary, alongside Biss and Fine, is far-left anti-Israel activist Kat Abughazaleh, who has taken an even more hostile view towards the Jewish state than Biss. While Biss supports the Block the Bombs Act and efforts to unilaterally recognize Palestinian statehood, Abughazaleh has accused Israel of genocide.

Frank Calabrese, a Chicago-area political strategist, told Jewish Insider that the ad campaign runs the risk of pushing progressive voters away from Biss and towards Abughazaleh, rather than Fine — a concern that one activist in the local Jewish community expressed to JI as well earlier this year.

That dynamic occurred in this month’s special election primary in New Jersey, where spending by the AIPAC-linked United Democracy Project attacking former Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) pushed voters toward his further-left challenger Analilia Mejia, an outspoken critic of Israel.

Meanwhile, Biss is also facing online attacks from the far left for accepting donations from J Street supporters.