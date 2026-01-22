Newly announced Senate candidate Julia Letlow attended 2023 Qatar junket funded by pro-Doha group 

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Manhattan comedy club cancels Israeli comedian amid protest by pro-Hamas groups

Manhattan comedy club cancels Israeli comedian amid protest ...by pro-Hamas groups

Trump: Hamas must disarm or ‘be blown away’

Trump: Hamas must disarm or ‘be blown away’

Congress allocating $300 million for nonprofit security grants in 2026

Congress allocating $300 million for nonprofit security gran...ts in 2026

J Street hopes to capitalize on growing Democratic frustration with Israel

J Street hopes to capitalize on growing Democratic frustrati...on with Israel

Moderate Dems alarmed by Harris team’s grilling of Shapiro over Israel ties

Moderate Dems alarmed by Harris team’s grilling of Shapiro o...ver Israel ties

Daniel Biss sought AIPAC’s support before turning against Israel in congressional bid, sources say

Daniel Biss sought AIPAC’s support before turning against Is...rael in congressional bid, sources say

Jewish groups meet with HHS civil rights office to confront antisemitism in medicine

Jewish groups meet with HHS civil rights office to confront ...antisemitism in medicine

Mississippi’s Jewish community rallies after antisemitic arson

Mississippi’s Jewish community rallies after antisemitic ars...on

Jewish leaders condemn ‘classic antisemitism’ in Josh Shapiro’s account of Harris VP vetting

Jewish leaders condemn ‘classic antisemitism’ in Josh Shapir...o’s account of Harris VP vetting

Netanyahu comes out against Board of Peace for Gaza as Turkey, Qatar get seats

Netanyahu comes out against Board of Peace for Gaza as Turke...y, Qatar get seats

Tucker Carlson makes second White House visit in two weeks

Tucker Carlson makes second White House visit in two weeks

New York City Council Speaker Menin unveils playbook to fight antisemitism

New York City Council Speaker Menin unveils playbook to figh...t antisemitism

Amy Acton became a household name in Ohio — now, she wants to be governor

Amy Acton became a household name in Ohio — now, she wants t...o be governor

Israel likely to send a bobsledding team to the Winter Olympic Games for the first time

Israel likely to send a bobsledding team to the Winter Olymp...ic Games for the first time

The red line that wasn’t: Will Trump back down from attacking Iran?

The red line that wasn’t: Will Trump back down from attackin...g Iran?

Ex-hostage’s wife writes book to help children deal with loss post-Oct. 7

Ex-hostage’s wife writes book to help children deal with los...s post-Oct. 7

Senior Heritage staffer quits, joins Pence’s Advancing American Freedom

Senior Heritage staffer quits, joins Pence’s Advancing Ameri...can Freedom

Mamdani’s antisemitism strategy: Reluctant to confront extremist threats while pledging to protect Jews 

Mamdani’s antisemitism strategy: Reluctant to confront extre...mist threats while pledging to protect Jews 

CCNY Students for Justice in Palestine chapter remains registered campus group after promoting pro-Hamas protest

CCNY Students for Justice in Palestine chapter remains regis...tered campus group after promoting pro-Hamas protest

Saudi Arabia’s talks to acquire Chinese-Pakistani JF-17 jets could complicate its pursuit of U.S. F-35s 

Saudi Arabia’s talks to acquire Chinese-Pakistani JF-17 jets... could complicate its pursuit of U.S. F-35s 

In PA swing district, Democrat Bob Harvie pitches affordability — and unconditional support for Israel

In PA swing district, Democrat Bob Harvie pitches affordabil...ity — and unconditional support for Israel

Trump, Netanyahu at odds over Israeli plans to end reliance on U.S. military aid

Trump, Netanyahu at odds over Israeli plans to end reliance ...on U.S. military aid

Kennedy Center President Ric Grenell to Jewish donors: ‘Act quickly’ to fund theater’s Israeli Lounge or risk losing it

Kennedy Center President Ric Grenell to Jewish donors: ‘Act ...quickly’ to fund theater’s Israeli Lounge or risk losing it

Suspect in Mississippi arson confesses to targeting synagogue because of ‘Jewish ties’

Suspect in Mississippi arson confesses to targeting synagogu...e because of ‘Jewish ties’

Mamdani’s slow, muted response condemning pro-Hamas protest alarming NYC Dems

Mamdani’s slow, muted response condemning pro-Hamas protest ...alarming NYC Dems

Tehran threatens to attack U.S. bases as Trump considers military options against Iran

Tehran threatens to attack U.S. bases as Trump considers mil...itary options against Iran

Jackson’s only synagogue targeted in arson attack

Jackson’s only synagogue targeted in arson attack

After years in exile, Venezuelan Jews celebrate the fall of Maduro

After years in exile, Venezuelan Jews celebrate the fall of ...Maduro

Gov. Phil Murphy killed New Jersey antisemitism legislation, sources say

Gov. Phil Murphy killed New Jersey antisemitism legislation,... sources say

GOP senators back Trump’s threat to Iranian regime over protest crackdown

GOP senators back Trump’s threat to Iranian regime over prot...est crackdown

Mamdani silent as pro-Hamas group protests near synagogue

Mamdani silent as pro-Hamas group protests near synagogue

U.S. lawmakers weigh in on fears of Saudi Arabia accommodating Islamists

U.S. lawmakers weigh in on fears of Saudi Arabia accommodati...ng Islamists

New York Jewish leaders hope Menin will serve as check against Mamdani

New York Jewish leaders hope Menin will serve as check again...st Mamdani

Qatar ranks as top foreign donor to American universities

Qatar ranks as top foreign donor to American universities

Why Israel recognized Somaliland — and what the rest of the world might do next

Why Israel recognized Somaliland — and what the rest of the ...world might do next

Asked about antisemitism, VP Vance says ‘all forms of ethnic hatred’ should be rejected

Asked about antisemitism, VP Vance says ‘all forms of ethnic... hatred’ should be rejected

The judge overseeing the Maduro trial blazed a trail for Jewish lawyers

The judge overseeing the Maduro trial blazed a trail for Jew...ish lawyers

Department of Justice funding deal allocates $5 million to protect religious institutions

Department of Justice funding deal allocates $5 million to p...rotect religious institutions

More U.S. strikes on Iran are possible, lawmakers say

More U.S. strikes on Iran are possible, lawmakers say

Bruce Blakeman outlines his approach to antisemitism if elected NY governor

Bruce Blakeman outlines his approach to antisemitism if elec...ted NY governor

AIPAC appoints Deryn Sousa as spokesperson

AIPAC appoints Deryn Sousa as spokesperson

Toppling Maduro may weaken Iran’s hold in Latin America

Toppling Maduro may weaken Iran’s hold in Latin America

Trump vows to ‘rescue’ Iranian protesters if regime attacks

Trump vows to ‘rescue’ Iranian protesters if regime attacks...

Mamdani slammed for repealing antisemitism executive orders

Mamdani slammed for repealing antisemitism executive orders

Saudi Arabia pivots from moderation

Saudi Arabia pivots from moderation

Qatar’s education minister mourns Hamas terrorist’s death

Qatar’s education minister mourns Hamas terrorist’s death...

Trump vows additional strikes on Iran if it rebuilds ballistic missile or nuclear programs

Trump vows additional strikes on Iran if it rebuilds ballist...ic missile or nuclear programs

The rabbi running a digital clubhouse for Jewish hockey fanatics

The rabbi running a digital clubhouse for Jewish hockey fana...tics

Netanyahu’s nominee to lead Mossad is his close advisor and an IDF general who fought the system

Netanyahu’s nominee to lead Mossad is his close advisor and ...an IDF general who fought the system

Trump-appointed Holocaust Museum board members pushing to oust Bernie Sanders 

Trump-appointed Holocaust Museum board members pushing to ou...st Bernie Sanders 

Trump’s Syria strategy tested amid resurgence of ISIS in Damascus

Trump’s Syria strategy tested amid resurgence of ISIS in Dam...ascus

Pentagon plan to reorganize military could undermine U.S.-Israel security, experts warn

Pentagon plan to reorganize military could undermine U.S.-Is...rael security, experts warn

ADL finds more than 20% of Mamdani transition team appointees have extremist backgrounds

ADL finds more than 20% of Mamdani transition team appointee...s have extremist backgrounds

AJC CEO calls for Jewish organizations to unify over communal security 

AJC CEO calls for Jewish organizations to unify over communa...l security 

Texas Jewish voters alarmed by James Talarico’s Israel rhetoric

Texas Jewish voters alarmed by James Talarico’s Israel rheto...ric

State Dept. nominee espoused antisemitic views, downplayed the Holocaust

State Dept. nominee espoused antisemitic views, downplayed t...he Holocaust

At AmericaFest, Shapiro, Carlson clash over the future of the conservative movement

At AmericaFest, Shapiro, Carlson clash over the future of th...e conservative movement

Senate education committee chair presses NEA over antisemitism complaints

Senate education committee chair presses NEA over antisemiti...sm complaints

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, eyeing NYC school chancellor post, praised Nick Fuentes online

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, eyeing NYC school chancellor post..., praised Nick Fuentes online

Lawmakers force Coast Guard to maintain ban on swastikas, nooses as hate symbols

Lawmakers force Coast Guard to maintain ban on swastikas, no...oses as hate symbols

Bob Kraft’s anti-hate group slams Los Angeles wide receiver Puka Nacua for antisemitic TD dance

Bob Kraft’s anti-hate group slams Los Angeles wide receiver ...Puka Nacua for antisemitic TD dance

Mamdani appointee resigns after complaining about ‘money hungry Jews’ on social media

Mamdani appointee resigns after complaining about ‘money hun...gry Jews’ on social media

Norman Podhoretz remembered as visionary of neoconservative thought

Norman Podhoretz remembered as visionary of neoconservative ...thought

House resolution calls for safeguards to address antisemitism in artificial intelligence

House resolution calls for safeguards to address antisemitis...m in artificial intelligence

Australian Jews’ warnings about rising antisemitism were ignored, U.S. lawmakers say

Australian Jews’ warnings about rising antisemitism were ign...ored, U.S. lawmakers say

Trump warns that Israel, ‘Jewish lobby’ have lost influence in D.C.

Trump warns that Israel, ‘Jewish lobby’ have lost influence ...in D.C.

U.S. federal funding uncertainty looms as Sydney attack renews American Jewish security fears

U.S. federal funding uncertainty looms as Sydney attack rene...ws American Jewish security fears

Sydney Hanukkah massacre leads New York Democrats to grapple with ‘globalize the intifada’ rhetoric

Sydney Hanukkah massacre leads New York Democrats to grapple... with ‘globalize the intifada’ rhetoric

JD Vance links youth antisemitism to immigration, demographics of Gen Z

JD Vance links youth antisemitism to immigration, demographi...cs of Gen Z

Quick Hits

DOHA DEALINGS

Newly announced Senate candidate Julia Letlow attended 2023 Qatar junket funded by pro-Doha group 

The Louisiana congresswoman was joined by Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Lance Gooden on the trip, which included meetings with Qatari leaders, some of whom have been accused of backing Palestinian terrorism

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA) departs during a series of votes at the Capitol on March 11, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Marc Rod
January 22, 2026

Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA), who announced a primary challenge to Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) this week, was part of a 2023 junket trip to Qatar funded by a pro-Doha business group. 

She was joined by Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who is mounting a Senate bid in Texas, on the Qatar trip. 

The February 2023 trip, funded by the U.S.-Qatar Business Council, included meetings with Qatari leaders, some of whom have been accused of backing terrorism. According to ethics paperwork submitted by the members, the group spent nearly $15,000 on Letlow’s travel and close to $18,000 on Crockett’s travel.

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX), who has spoken out in defense of Qatar amid criticism from some of his House colleagues since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks, also participated in the trip, as did former Rep. Scott Taylor (R-VA), now the president of the U.S.-Qatar Business Council.

Qatar’s relationship with and funding of Hamas has come under significant scrutiny in the U.S. since the Oct. 7 attacks. Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, with whom the group met, privately coordinated with Hamas leaders in the years leading up to Oct. 7 to provide covert financial support for Hamas’ terrorist activities against Israel, according to documents seized by Israel in Gaza.

The group also met with the CEO of Qatari bank Masraf Al Rayan, who was sued by American victims of Palestinian terrorism. The 2020 lawsuit accused the bank and others of funneling money to Palestinian terrorist groups. The suit was dismissed in early 2025, citing lack of personal jurisdiction.

The agenda submitted to the House Ethics Committee by the group also features a variety of other events focusing on promoting the U.S.-Qatar relationship, including meetings with various Qatari business and government leaders, as well as American universities operating campuses in Qatar.

An invitation to the members who participated in the trip describes it as an “opportunity to explore the potential expansion of business ties between American companies and those of Qatar. During this trip, you will be introduced to Qatar’s existing investment, economic, trade, and commercial ties to the United States and opportunities for further development.”

In spite of concerns about Qatari influence in Washington, both Letlow and Crockett have maintained pro-Israel records in Congress. Crockett, in particular, is seen by leaders in the Texas Jewish community as the candidate more supportive of Israel in the primary between herself and state Sen. James Talarico.

Other pro-Israel lawmakers have also visited Doha in recent years.

Neither Letlow nor Crockett responded to requests for comment.

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.