DOHA DEALINGS

Newly announced Senate candidate Julia Letlow attended 2023 Qatar junket funded by pro-Doha group

The Louisiana congresswoman was joined by Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Lance Gooden on the trip, which included meetings with Qatari leaders, some of whom have been accused of backing Palestinian terrorism

Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA), who announced a primary challenge to Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) this week, was part of a 2023 junket trip to Qatar funded by a pro-Doha business group.

She was joined by Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who is mounting a Senate bid in Texas, on the Qatar trip.

The February 2023 trip, funded by the U.S.-Qatar Business Council, included meetings with Qatari leaders, some of whom have been accused of backing terrorism. According to ethics paperwork submitted by the members, the group spent nearly $15,000 on Letlow’s travel and close to $18,000 on Crockett’s travel.

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX), who has spoken out in defense of Qatar amid criticism from some of his House colleagues since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks, also participated in the trip, as did former Rep. Scott Taylor (R-VA), now the president of the U.S.-Qatar Business Council.

Qatar’s relationship with and funding of Hamas has come under significant scrutiny in the U.S. since the Oct. 7 attacks. Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, with whom the group met, privately coordinated with Hamas leaders in the years leading up to Oct. 7 to provide covert financial support for Hamas’ terrorist activities against Israel, according to documents seized by Israel in Gaza.

The group also met with the CEO of Qatari bank Masraf Al Rayan, who was sued by American victims of Palestinian terrorism. The 2020 lawsuit accused the bank and others of funneling money to Palestinian terrorist groups. The suit was dismissed in early 2025, citing lack of personal jurisdiction.

The agenda submitted to the House Ethics Committee by the group also features a variety of other events focusing on promoting the U.S.-Qatar relationship, including meetings with various Qatari business and government leaders, as well as American universities operating campuses in Qatar.

An invitation to the members who participated in the trip describes it as an “opportunity to explore the potential expansion of business ties between American companies and those of Qatar. During this trip, you will be introduced to Qatar’s existing investment, economic, trade, and commercial ties to the United States and opportunities for further development.”

In spite of concerns about Qatari influence in Washington, both Letlow and Crockett have maintained pro-Israel records in Congress. Crockett, in particular, is seen by leaders in the Texas Jewish community as the candidate more supportive of Israel in the primary between herself and state Sen. James Talarico.

Other pro-Israel lawmakers have also visited Doha in recent years.

Neither Letlow nor Crockett responded to requests for comment.