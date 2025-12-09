Fake followers fuel Fuentes’s artificial rise
Plus, Qatar's legitimacy-laundering operation
Good Tuesday morning!
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at Qatar’s platforming of extremist voices alongside traditional conference-circuit speakers, and cover a new report from the Network Contagion Research Institute suggesting artificial online support for neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes. We report on the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s removal of key provisions within a bill designed to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, and spotlight Iran International as the network scales up its presence in Washington. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Bruce Blakeman, Uri Monson and Sen. Ted Cruz.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by Jewish Insider Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel editor Tamara Zieve with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar is in Washington today, where he’ll meet with Bolivian Foreign Minister Fernando Aramayo Carrasco and sign an agreement to renew relations between Jerusalem and La Paz.
- On Capitol Hill, B’nai B’rith International and Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) are holding an event to mark the 50th anniversary of the U.N.’s “Zionism = Racism resolution.” Former Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL), historian Gil Troy and the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Ben Cohen are slated to speak, while Israeli President Isaac Herzog will deliver remarks by video.
- At the Washington National Cathedral tonight, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was the target of an arson attack during Passover, and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who gained national prominence for his response to TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination in the state, will sit for a conversation about political violence.
- The Jewish Democratic Council of America is holding its annual Hanukkah party tonight in Washington.
- Yale’s Shabtai group is hosting an event on “The Future of Global Jewry” tonight, featuring Rabbi David Wolpe, Yale professor Paul Franks and Rabbi Shmully Hecht.
- The Jerusalem Post is convening its two-day Washington conference today.
- Abu Dhabi Finance Week continues today in the United Arab Emirates. Speakers today include Stephen Schwarzman, Harvey Schwartz and David Rubenstein.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MELISSA WEISS AND MATTHEW SHEA
Tucker Carlson, Rob Malley and Bill Gates walk into a Gulf hotel.
It’s not the beginning of a joke, but rather, part of the speaker lineup at the Doha Forum over the weekend in Qatar.
As we’ve reported frequently over the last year, Doha has gone to great efforts to establish itself as a critical cog in the wheel of a functioning global society. Nowhere were the fruits of that labor on display more than at the two-day Doha Forum, held at the glitzy Sheraton Grand Doha Hotel.
Alongside traditional conference-circuit speakers — among them former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Microsoft founder Gates, U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker and Heritage Foundation senior fellow Victoria Coates — were more controversial voices.
Those voices include Carlson as well as Malley, the former Iran envoy who was suspended and had his clearance revoked for his alleged mishandling of classified documents; and Trita Parsi, the executive vice president of the Quincy Institute, which was a co-sponsor of the forum, who has in the past faced accusations of operating as an unregistered foreign agent for Iran.
In Doha, Carlson, a last-minute addition to the forum’s lineup, sat in conversation with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, a 20-minute conversation that preceded a sit-down between Donald Trump Jr. and investor Omeed Malik.
When discussing efforts to rebuild Gaza, Carlson suggested that Qatar should refrain from helping “rebuild a region that has been destroyed by a country [Israel] that has also bombed” them. Carlson also mocked Americans and lawmakers who have called out Qatar as a “terror state” or terror “financier,” despite Doha’s well-documented involvement with the Muslim Brotherhood and harboring of Hamas.
As one longtime attendee of the Forum wrote on X, “[N]ever has Qatar displayed its immense convening power more effectively than this year.”
In an era in which American political figures face blowback for appearing at conferences that also platform extremist voices — such as Rep. Ro Khanna’s (D-CA) appearance this fall at Arabcon, where other speakers downplayed the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks — more mainstream speakers at the Doha Forum have faced a remarkably low amount of condemnation, and legitimized the conference and its organizers in the process.
That lack of condemnation underscores the degree to which Qatar’s strategy of infiltrating virtually every element of Western society — from media to sports to academia to government — has rendered it a powerful and at times dangerous force, and one that forces for Western values and democracy are unwilling to challenge or confront.
FUENTES’ FOLLOWING
New report documents foreign engagement driving online antisemitic activity
A new report suggests that the rise online of neo-Nazi influencer Nick Fuentes may in part be artificially driven by a cluster of anonymous social media accounts largely based in foreign countries, and raises questions about the organic popularity of Fuentes’ movement in the United States as he seeks to grow his political reach to shape the coming midterm elections, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.
Findings: The report, published on Monday by the Network Contagion Research Institute, a nonprofit watchdog group affiliated with Rutgers University, analyzed a recent sample of Fuentes’ posts on X and found that engagement within the first 30 minutes not only far exceeded his “legitimate reach” but also “routinely” outperformed accounts commanding significantly larger followings, including Elon Musk, who owns the platform. For the 20 Fuentes posts examined by NCRI in that opening time window, just over 60% of initial amplification came from the same repeat accounts, pointing to a pattern of “behavior highly suggestive of coordination or automation,” the report states.
Data diaries: A new survey by the Yale Youth Poll found that younger voters hold overwhelmingly more critical views of Israel and of the Jewish people than older generations, with antisemitic beliefs strongest among the most conservative cohort, Jewish Insider’s Danielle Cohen-Kanik reports.