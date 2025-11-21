Democratic pollster, Israel advocate Mark Mellman dies

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Mamdani: Nefesh B'Nefesh event at New York synagogue promotes 'violation of international law'

Treasury Department adds new sanctions targeting Iranian oil exports

Vance: The Republican party of Bush and Cheney isn't coming back

Maxine Dexter, recently championed by AIPAC, compares Gaza war to Holocaust

Raskin tempers support for MTG, after being asked about her antisemitism

Trump prioritizes Saudi partnership, leaving Abraham Accords on hold

Antisemitism envoy nominee Kaploun emphasizes need for education in Senate hearing

Booker, Goldman urge Trump to pressure Israel to crack down on West Bank settler violence, settlement expansion

Democrats raise concerns about Trump's sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia

Cruz to Jewish philanthropists: Fighting antisemitism is 'saving America'

'Confused young groypers': Jewish Republicans reckon with resurgent antisemitism on the right

Heritage board member resigns amid continued fallout over Tucker Carlson controversy

Rahm Emanuel warns American Jewish community is 'on the precipice' with shifting political winds

Trump pulls support for 'ranting lunatic' MTG, says he'll endorse a primary challenger

21 House Democrats introduce Code Pink-backed resolution accusing Israel of genocide

N.J. teachers' union fires editor after Jewish officials express concern over antisemitic posts

Crowded field of Democrats seeks to win over Jewish voters in race to succeed Nadler

Trump-MBS meeting poised to advance defense pact and F-35 deal as Israel normalization stalls

Paul Ingrassia tapped for new role after withdrawing nomination over antisemitic, racist text messages

Elon Musk's role in the rise of right-wing antisemitism

ADL report finds pervasive antisemitism in 20 American academic associations

Israel's neighbors have banned the Muslim Brotherhood, but Israel hasn't. Why not?

Syrian American rabbi blesses Syrian president in Washington

Anti-AIPAC account's co-founder is former staffer for AOC, Bush, Bowman

Jewish groups blast Torres challenger for featuring antisemitic activist in campaign launch

After Mamdani win, socialists look to challenge Democratic incumbents in NYC

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed sidesteps question on Israel's right to exist

Bianna Golodryga and Yonit Levi confront rising antisemitism with a story for the next generation

Jewish leaders begin outreach to incoming Mamdani administration, sensitively

The influencer couple selling Syria on Capitol Hill

Cruz tells GOP: It's time to stand up to Tucker Carlson

Jewish security leaders brace for Mamdani-era policing cuts

What New York City Jewish leaders are most worried about in a Mamdani mayoralty

The 36 hours in Washington that took hostage families from grief to gratitude

Mayor Jacob Frey wins in Minneapolis in rejection of far left

ADL launches a Mamdani monitor to track mayor-elect's policies 

Heritage-aligned antisemitism task force threatens to sever ties if reforms not enacted

Conservatives resist blaming Musk for reinstating Nick Fuentes on X

Before denouncing AIPAC, Moulton sought group's endorsement for Senate campaign, source says

More GOP senators sound alarm on right-wing antisemitism

DMFI poll finds majority of Democrats support ceasefire and credit Trump for achievement

RJC summit confronts right-wing antisemitism without naming names

Newly surfaced recording of Graham Platner highlights his Israel fixation

Rep. Randy Fine slams Tucker Carlson as 'most dangerous antisemite in America'

Lindsey Graham calls Tucker Carlson antisemitism a 'wake-up call' for GOP

At RJC summit, Ted Cruz slams right-wing embrace of antisemitic figures

Anti-Israel activists, lawmakers ignore Muslim Brotherhood, Iran links to Sudan's SAF 

RJC, conservatives condemn Heritage's defense of Carlson, Fuentes

Heritage Foundation president refuses to disavow 'close friend' Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes over antisemitism

Mamdani maintains lead in NYC mayoral race, but narrow plurality highlights his challenges

ADL joins growing field of legal aid providers fighting antisemitism 

Scott Wiener, looking to succeed Pelosi, balances progressive politics with Jewish allyship

Trump refuses to pull Kuwait ambassador pick despite broad, bipartisan opposition

Claudia Tenney to introduce resolution affirming Israeli sovereignty over Temple Mount

Trump's controversial Kuwait ambassador nominee faces mounting GOP opposition

Mamdani's momentum slows as Cuomo gains ground and Jewish community concerns persist

East Gaza v. west Gaza: How partial IDF control could shape the enclave

Fairfax County schools denounce Muslim student groups promoting hostage taking, violence on social media

Top Qatari spokesman Majed al-Ansari previously applauded Palestinian terrorism

With Gaza war over, Jewish Democrats work to repair frayed ties with their party

Graham Platner's credibility under fire in Maine Senate campaign

Harmeet Dhillon says DOJ will fight antisemitism through law, not speech codes

Trump's ambassador nominee struggles to explain antisemitic record in contentious Hill hearing

Netanyahu does damage control after Trump, Vance, Rubio condemn annexation push

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch: Opposition to Mamdani is a Jewish 'imperative'

Graham Platner says 'I am not a secret Nazi' after photos of his tattoo emerge

Vance: Hamas will be 'obliterated' if it does not disarm

Anti-Israel GOP Rep. Thomas Massie draws Trump-backed primary challenger

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro publishing political memoir in January

IN MEMORIAM

Democratic pollster, Israel advocate Mark Mellman dies

Mellman led campaigns for more than 30 U.S. senators, as well as dozens of members of Congress

Tom Williams/Roll Call/Getty Images

Mark Mellman

By
Lahav Harkov
November 21, 2025

Mark Mellman, a longtime Democratic political strategist and former president of Democratic Majority for Israel, died on Wednesday after a long illness.

Mellman, CEO of the Mellman Group, led campaigns for more than 30 U.S. senators, including former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) and Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI), as well as dozens of members of Congress, including Reps. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and Seth Moulton (D-MA). He worked on John Kerry’s 2004 presidential campaign and was the former president of the American Association of Political Consultants.

He was also a fixture of election coverage and commentary, analyzing presidential debate performances for PBS and The Wall Street Journal, writing a longtime column for The Hill, and more.

In Israel, Mellman was the longtime advisor to opposition leader Yair Lapid and his Yesh Atid party, including during Yesh Atid’s meteoric rise from a new party to the second-largest in the Knesset in the 2013 election and Lapid’s brief time as prime minister in 2022.

Lapid paid tribute to Mellman as “a friend and a mentor. A man with a huge heart and a wonderful sense of humor. He was also a trusted advisor and a brilliant strategic mind. …He will be sorely missed by me, my family and everyone at Yesh Atid.” 

Mellman co-founded Democratic Majority for Israel in 2019 to support pro-Israel Democrats and counter rising anti-Israel sentiment in the party. He led DMFI, one of the first pro-Israel organizations to donate directly to political campaigns, for six years, until he stepped down earlier this year.

Todd Richman, the co-founder and former co-chair of Democratic Majority for Israel, wrote on X, “The news of @MarkMellman passing away is devastating. He will be sorely missed especially within the pro-Israel community. His stature, intellect, knowledge of the issues, his ability to understand trends and his overall credibility helped make @DemMaj4Israel into the powerhouse that it is today.” 

“We could not have done this without him,” Richman continued. “I remember when Ann Lewis and I met with Mark just to get additional thoughts on how we can build this organization, and he told us he would like to be the organization’s CEO. Ann and I couldn’t believe it. It was like manna from heaven. DMFI would not be where it is today without him.”

Mellman also worked with AIPAC in 2015 on a campaign against the Iran nuclear deal.

He was an active member of the Kesher Israel synagogue in Georgetown.

Matt Brooks, CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition, posted on X that he “always had tremendous respect for Mark Mellman.” 

Democratic Arizona state Rep. Alma Hernandez called Mellman “a passionate, strong voice for Israel…one sharp, good man and an amazing pollster. Boy, did he know his stuff. … I know the pro-Israel [Democrat] world lost a true leader.” 

Mellman leaves behind his wife, three children and grandchildren. His funeral will be held on Sunday.

