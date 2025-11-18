FORCEFUL FEEDBACK

Graham, Ernst speak out against Lebanese Armed Forces statement against Israel

The LAF said ‘The Israeli enemy persists in its violations of Lebanese sovereignty’

The Lebanese Armed Forces is facing pushback from two U.S. lawmakers over a statement it posted to social media on Sunday blaming Israel for flare-ups with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The LAF wrote in a post on X, “The Israeli enemy persists in its violations of Lebanese sovereignty, causing instability in Lebanon, obstructing the completion of the army’s deployment in the south.”



“The latest of these condemned aggressions was its targeting of a patrol of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon” on Sunday, the post added.

The IDF said that the U.N. soldiers had been “classified as suspects due to poor weather conditions” and that the incident was under investigation.

The LAF post went on to state that it is “working in coordination with friendly countries to put an end to the ongoing violations and breaches by the Israeli enemy, which require immediate action as they represent a dangerous escalation.”

The Lebanese government has agreed to begin efforts to disarm Hezbollah, though reports indicate the terror group is attempting to rebuild its stockpiles after Israel degraded its weapons capabilities over the past several years.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) responded to the post later that night, writing that she was “disappointed by this statement.”

“The LAF are a strategic partner, and — as I discussed with the CHOD in August — Israel has given Lebanon a real opportunity to free itself from Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists,” Ernst wrote. “Instead of seizing that opportunity and working together to disarm Hezbollah, the CHOD [Chief Head of Defense] is shamefully directing blame at Israel.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) also weighed in, criticizing the LAF for the statement and its failure to target Hezbollah militarily.

“It is clear that the Lebanese Chief Head of Defense — because of a reference to Israel as the enemy and his weak almost non-existent effort to disarm Hezbollah — is a giant setback for efforts to move Lebanon forward,” Graham wrote on X.

“This combination makes the Lebanese Armed Forces not a very good investment for America,” he added.

Ernst and Graham have both visited Lebanon in recent months amid efforts to encourage Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah and stabilize its border with Israel.