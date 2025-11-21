SCOOP

Dem lawmakers launch PAC to fight antisemitism within the party

Reps. Greg Landsman, Laura Friedman and Ted Lieu will be chairing the Alliance Against Antisemitism, which will back Dem candidates with strong records against anti-Jewish hate

A group of Democratic lawmakers is launching a political action committee to support candidates who have prioritized tackling antisemitism, alongside standing up against other forms of hate.

Reps. Greg Landsman (D-OH), Laura Friedman (D-CA) and Ted Lieu (D-CA) will be chairing the committee, called the Alliance Against Antisemitism PAC. The PAC filed a statement of organization with the Federal Election Commission in October.

“We want to celebrate and lift up those leaders who are unapologetically going to fight back against hate in all of its forms, including antisemitism. Sometimes antisemitism gets lost,” Landsman told Jewish Insider on Thursday. “This is our effort to root it out on our side, and I think it’s going to have an enormous impact.”

The idea of a PAC focused solely on a candidate’s stance on antisemitism is new, and a contrast from political action committees devoted to advancing pro-Israel candidates.

“I think that an individual could have a wide variety of opinions about the conflict in Israel, for instance, and still be very effectively standing up against antisemitism,” said Friedman. “Also, by extension, someone who, let’s say, is very pro-Israel, is not necessarily taking a big stand against antisemitism.”

That doesn’t mean a candidate’s approach to Israel is irrelevant. Both Landsman and Friedman described the need to target instances when criticism of Israel crosses a line into antisemitism.

“I personally believe that denying that the Jewish people have or deserve a homeland — that can have antisemitic roots to it,” said Friedman.

“I think there is some misunderstanding around what is and isn’t antisemitic, and what does lead to a growing misunderstanding of Jewish people and a growing anger towards Jewish people, and it’s really important for us to support those candidates that are clarifying all of this,” Landsman explained. “There has been a lot of demonizing and othering of Jews, particularly Jews who believe in Jewish self-determination and statehood. I think it’s really important that we clarify that for folks.”

The lawmakers’ goal is to start making endorsements and spending early next year, before congressional primaries begin. Landsman and Friedman declined to share who the PAC is considering endorsing, whether it will support only incumbent candidates versus new candidates and if it would challenge an incumbent deemed insufficiently supportive of measures to combat antisemitism.

Nor is there a scorecard the group is using to determine whether to support a candidate; there are not particular stances candidates need to have taken in order to earn the endorsement of the Alliance Against Antisemitism PAC.

“We have not talked about any kind of legislative litmus test,” said Friedman, though Landsman added that passing the long-stalled Antisemitism Awareness Act is a priority for the group.

“That bill should have been passed a long time ago,” he said.

The PAC will only support Democratic candidates. The chairs are looking at candidates whose stance against antisemitism is coupled with action against other forms of hate.

“It can’t just be the one issue, because, personally, the solution to this is to bring other marginalized groups into an understanding of what antisemitism is, and to be our allies on this,” said Friedman. “There are people who have stood up against antisemitism who have been absolutely hateful when it comes to the LGBT community. Those are not the kind of people we’re looking for.”

Landsman said that his party is adept at fighting hate, but that antisemitism does not always get included in the litany of biases Democrats want to root out.

“Sometimes we, on this side of the aisle, stand up for everybody, but we’re not as clear-eyed about Jews and Jew hate, and that needs to end,” Landsman explained.

A spokesperson for Lieu did not respond to a request for comment.