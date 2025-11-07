Hot water for Heritage boils
Plus, Torres challenger’s 180 on Israel
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we interview former Minnesota Sen. Rudy Boschwitz, the first Holocaust survivor elected to Congress, on his 95th birthday, and have the scoop on the National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism’s decision to cut ties with the Heritage Foundation. We report on the announcement that Kazakhstan will join the Abraham Accords, cover a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing where Senate lawmakers reiterated grievances with Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby, and highlight the 180 on Israel and AIPAC made by Michael Blake, who has announced a primary challenge to Rep. Ritchie Torres. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Mitch Silber and Gov. Josh Shapiro.
What We’re Watching
- On Sunday, the Zionist Organization of America will hold its annual gala, where it will present awards to Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY); Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter; Leo Terrell, head of the Department of Justice’s antisemitism task force; Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon; and philanthropists Irit and Jonathan Tratt.
- Stefanik will be announcing her campaign for New York governor today, setting up a battle against Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat. Stefanik, who led the fight against campus antisemitism in Congress, is expected to make democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani’s election as mayor of New York City a major attack line against Hochul, who endorsed Mamdani in the mayoral race.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S Josh Kraushaar
Former Minnesota Sen. Rudy Boschwitz, who turns 95 today, isn’t necessarily a household name — but is one of the more consequential figures in Jewish political history, as the first Holocaust survivor elected to Congress and one of the most prominent Jewish Republicans during a golden period of Jewish representation on Capitol Hill.
Boschwitz now holds the distinction of being the oldest living elected senator, and remains active in political and business life from his home in Plymouth, Minn. He spoke on the phone to Jewish Insider this week about his life story, legacy and thoughts about our current political moment.
Boschwitz was born in Berlin in 1930. On the day that Hitler took power in 1933, Boschwitz’s father came home and told his family they would be leaving Germany forever. He arrived in the United States in 1935 with his family, completed college at the age of 19, started a retail lumber business and quickly made a career in business and, later, politics.
He was elected as a Republican to the Senate in 1978, scoring an upset against the state’s former Gov. Wendell Anderson. He served there for 12 years, eventually losing reelection in 1990 to Democrat Paul Wellstone.
“When I came to the Senate, I was really the first Jewish conservative that many of my colleagues really met. They hadn’t met many Jewish Republicans at all. I think we had a hand in building some of the pro-Israel feelings now,” Boschwitz told JI. (During the 1980s, four other Jewish GOP senators would end up serving alongside him.)
SCOOP
Heritage-affiliated antisemitism task force to cut ties with embattled think tank
An antisemitism task force affiliated with the Heritage Foundation announced on Thursday that it would cut ties with the conservative institution, as the prominent think tank has come under fire for its defense of Tucker Carlson after the firebrand podcaster hosted neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes for a friendly interview. The co-chairs of the National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism announced in a Thursday email, viewed by Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch, that they will continue their work “outside the Heritage Foundation for a season.”
Leaving a window open: A member of the task force told JI that its members had not ruled out working with Heritage again if the organization improves. “We hope that one day we’ll be able to collaborate with Heritage again,” said the member, who requested anonymity to discuss confidential conversations. The task force was formed following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks and was instrumental in the drafting of Project Esther, Heritage’s signature counter-antisemitism framework released last year in response to the Biden administration’s national strategy to combat antisemitism. The Project Esther report made no mention of antisemitism on the political right. In their Thursday email, the co-chairs of the task force said they can no longer ignore it.