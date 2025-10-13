TRUMP'S TALK

Trump receives hero’s welcome as hostages return to Israel

Trump: ‘The people of America join you in those two everlasting vows: Never forget and never again’

President Donald Trump gave a victory speech in the Knesset as the final 20 living hostages returned to Israel from Gaza on Monday, in accordance with the first phase of his plan to end the war.

Israeli television stations showed a live screen, with Air Force One landing at Ben Gurion Airport on one side, and IDF vehicles carrying freed hostages Eitan Mor, Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Omri Miran, Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Alon Ohel to their families on the other.

As Trump arrived at the Knesset, the Red Cross collected the other 13 living hostages: Elkana Bohbot, Rom Braslavski, Nimrod Cohen, Ariel Cunio, David Cunio, Evyatar David, Maxim Herkin, Eitan Horn, Segev Kalfon, Bar Kupershtein, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Avinatan Or and Matan Zangauker.

Trump was given a hero’s welcome in the Knesset, where he was met with an honor guard and current and former lawmakers gave him a lengthy standing ovation.

“The hostages are back – it feels so good to say it!” Trump said.

In a speech that was over an hour long, the president declared that “today, the guns are calm, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally in peace, that will hopefully live — God-willing — in peace for all eternity.”

Trump said this marks “the historic dawn of a new Middle East,” and “an age of harmony for Israel and all the nations in the region.”

The president touted his success as a peacemaker, but added: “We’re not going to go into war, but if we do, we will win that war … I think Bibi [Netanyahu], as you mentioned, before, peace through strength, that’s what it’s all about.”

“Hamas will be disarmed and Israel’s security will no longer be threatened in any way, shape or form,” he vowed. “Israel, with our help, has won all they can, has won by force of arms. Now it’s time to transform that win … into peace and prosperity for the whole region. Time to enjoy the fruits of your labor.”

Trump said that “as we celebrate today, let us remember how this nightmare of depravity all began,” describing the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks. “Nobody could believe what they were witnessing. The USA grieved alongside you. … The people of America join you in those two everlasting vows: Never forget and never again.”

Trump expressed his appreciation for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he called “a man of exceptional courage and patriotism.”

“He is not the easiest guy to deal with, but that’s what makes him great,” Trump added.

Trump said that Netanyahu had “the courage to say, ‘That’s it, we won, and we’re going to rebuild and make Israel stronger and greater than it has ever been before.’”

The Palestinians, Trump added, need to “concentrate on building their people up instead of trying to tear Israel down.”

“Israel, America and all the nations of the Middle East will soon be safer, greater and more prosperous than ever before,” Trump said, concluding his speech. “I love Israel. I’m with you all the way. You will be bigger, stronger and more loving than ever before. God bless you, God bless the United States of America, and God bless the Middle East.”

“You, President Donald J. Trump,” Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said, “are a colossus who will be enshrined in the pantheon of history. The people of Israel will remember you. We are a nation that remembers … The world needs more Trumps.”

Netanyahu said that “this a momentous day, a day of great joy as the remaining hostages come home … At the beginning of the war, I promised to bring all the hostages home. Today, with the indispensable help … of President Trump and his team and with the incredible sacrifice and courage of the soldiers of Israel, we are fulfilling that promise.”

Trump and Netanyahu met with former hostages, the families of hostages, IDF soldiers wounded in action and victims of the Oct. 7 attacks at the Knesset.

Trump is expected to head to the Egyptian resort town of Sharm al-Sheikh later Monday, for a ceremony marking the end of the war in Gaza. Trump secured Netanyahu’s invitation while at the Knesset, calling Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi before his speech, but Netanyahu declined, citing the Simchat Torah holiday.

Other expected attendees at the ceremony include Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and the leaders of nearly three dozen countries.

Despite the celebrations on Monday and suggestions that the war was over, Hamas has been attempting to reestablish itself in the parts of Gaza from which the IDF withdrew, executing and battling its Palestinian opponents.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the IDF will continue to work to disarm Hamas and destroy its tunnels along with an international team overseen by the U.S.

Trump’s plan to end the war also includes replacing Hamas with a transitional government made up of Palestinians under the supervision of a “Peace Board” that he will lead and is expected to include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, as well as deradicalization of the population of Gaza.

Hamas is expected to transfer four of the 28 bodies of hostages that remain in Gaza later Monday, according to the Hostages Families Forum, which described the low number as a “blatant breach of the agreement by Hamas.” Hamas has said it has been unable to locate all of them.

Close to 2,000 Palestinian prisoners were expected to be released later Monday, including 250 terrorists, many of whom were serving life sentences, and 1,700 arrested after the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel.

Among those being released are Hilmi Abdul Karim, who bombed a bus in Jerusalem, killing 11, Mouad Badr Abdallah Da’is, who murdered mother of six Dafna Meir, and others.