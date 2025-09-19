CONFIRMATION COMPLETE

Mike Waltz confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

The Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz on Friday to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, capping off a months-long confirmation process that was marred by delays with just days before the start of the U.N. General Assembly next week.

Waltz, a former congressman from Florida and a Green Beret, was confirmed by a 47-43 vote in the Senate on Friday afternoon, with three Democrats and one Republican crossing party lines.. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, John Fetterman (D-PA) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) voted in favor of Waltz’s nomination, while Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was the only Republican to oppose.

Waltz’s journey to his current role began when Trump removed him from his post as White House national security adviser in late April and selected him to replace Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) as his pick for U.N. ambassador. The White House pulled Stefanik’s nomination in late March, more than two months after the Senate Foreign Relations Committee had advanced her nomination, amid concerns that her absence in the House would hurt Republicans’ ability to govern with their slim majority.

The former national security adviser was facing heavy scrutiny at the time over the Signal chat scandal, in which Waltz inadvertently added Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a group chat of top national security officials discussing imminent strikes on the Houthis on a non-secure messaging app. Despite this, he had already been viewed as a vulnerable target for ideological rivals and personal foes in the administration because of his more hawkish instincts on foreign policy.

While Trump initially stood by Waltz, he eventually relented and moved the former congressman to the U.N. post in early May. Waltz had already faced a setback after Trump fired six National Security Council officials whose views were aligned with the national security adviser. Their ouster was driven by an intervention by the far-right activist Laura Loomer.

Waltz, a staunch supporter of Israel and an outspoken critic of Iran, faced delays of his own during his Senate confirmation process this summer, with Paul siding with all Democrats on the Foreign Relations Committee to block his nomination from advancing to the full Senate over concerns with Waltz’s national security and foreign policy positions.

Shaheen eventually broke the stalemate in July, voting for Waltz because of his public and private support for continued U.S. global engagement than other figures in the administration, as well as potential alternatives Trump could nominate.

Multiple outlets reported at the time that Shaheen, who is retiring next year, conditioned her support for Waltz on the Trump administration committing to providing $75 million in aid to Haiti and Nigeria, which had just been approved. Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID), the chairman of the committee, told Jewish Insider that the aid package was not directly tied to Shaheen’s support for Waltz.

During his confirmation hearing that month, Waltz said he would serve as a blockade to “anti-Israel resolutions” in the U.N. General Assembly and vowed to push for the dismantlement of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency over some of its employees’ involvement in the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks. He also said he supported U.S. sanctions against Francesca Albanese, the U.N. special rapporteur for Israel and the Palestinian territories, amid widespread accusations she has espoused antisemitic ideals in her commentary on Israel.

Waltz will take over from Dorothy Shea, the career diplomat who filled the role in an acting capacity as chargé d’affaires during the nine month vacancy. His first full week on the job will coincide with the General Assembly, bringing world leaders together in New York City for high-level discussions on issues ranging from Russia’s war in Ukraine to European countries’ push for Palestinian statehood.