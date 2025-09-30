defamation nation

Elon Musk, right-wing influencers promote false attack against ADL

The ADL labeled the antisemitic Christian Identity group as extremist. A GOP lawmaker falsely claimed it was an attack on Christianity

Elon Musk and several prominent right-wing influencers on Monday falsely accused the Anti-Defamation League of attacking Christianity by misrepresenting the organization’s classification of the antisemitic Christian Identity movement as an extremist group. The controversy, fueled by a partial, out-of-context screenshot of the ADL’s website, gained traction on X and other social media platforms.

The ADL’s backgrounder on the Christian Identity movement was published in April 2017 in the site’s “Extremism, Hate or Terrorism” section, which details the background and ideology of extremist groups. The page described Christian Identity as “a religious ideology popular in extreme right-wing circles.”

“Adherents believe that whites of European descent can be traced back to the ‘Lost Tribes of Israel.’ Many consider Jews to be the Satanic offspring of Eve and the Serpent, while non-whites are ‘mud peoples’ created before Adam and Eve,” the backgrounder states.

“Its virulent racist and anti-Semitic beliefs are usually accompanied by extreme anti-government sentiments. Despite its small size, Christian Identity influences virtually all white supremacist and extreme anti-government movements. It has also informed criminal behavior ranging from hate crimes to acts of terrorism,” it continues.

Musk, who has been the occasional target of criticism from the civil rights group, said Sunday on X, “The ADL hates Christians, therefore it is is [sic] a hate group.”

On Sunday, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) posted a screenshot of the title of the ADL page on Christian Identity, omitting the explanatory section that followed.

“This is wrong @ADL,” she wrote on X. “You are intentionally creating a targeted hate campaign against Christians.”

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who has a checkered record on antisemitism issues, reposted Luna’s post, adding “Christian Identity isn’t hatred.”

The screenshot in question has circulated repeatedly on social media in recent years, prompting several news organizations to publish articles fact checking the claim that the ADL classified Christians at large as extremists.

In response to the controversy, the ADL tweeted on Sunday evening that “Christian Identity is a virulently antisemitic and loosely organized movement that has nothing to do with mainstream Christianity. The screenshot being shared by some is completely and purposely misleading. The @FBI and other experts have all been tracking this movement for years because it has inspired people to violence.”

Greenblatt wrote in a post on X shortly after, “The idea that @ADL is anti-Christian is offensive and wrong. Many of our staff members are Christian. Many of our supporters are Christian. We are blessed to work with many Christian brothers and sisters in the shared fight against antisemitism and all forms of hate.

“In contrast, the Christian Identity movement is an antisemitic, racist, and unambiguously poisonous ideology. Its values bear no resemblance to those of any mainstream Christian denomination,” his tweet continued.

A spokesperson for Luna did not respond to Jewish Insider’s request for comment.