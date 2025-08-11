dermer departure
Report: Ron Dermer considering resigning from Israeli government
Sources told Israel Hayom that Dermer began considering the move after Israel’s degraded Iran’s nuclear program
Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is considering resigning from the Israeli government in the coming months, Israel Hayom reported on Monday.
Dermer, a close advisor of Prime Mister Benjamin Netanyahu, has in recent years worked primarily on...
