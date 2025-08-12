ON THE HILL
House lawmakers say administration is withholding information about security grant allocations
‘It is extremely concerning that FEMA’s reason for not providing Congress with this information is because of a perceived 'security concern,”’ a bipartisan group of lawmakers said
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
A bipartisan group of more than 70 House lawmakers pressed the Trump administration last week about the supplemental round of Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding awarded to more than 500 Jewish groups in June, saying that the administration is...
Become a premium subscriber