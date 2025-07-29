Bench bargain
UCLA settles lawsuit with Jewish students alleging the university permitted antisemitic conduct
Among other measures, UCLA will contribute $2.33 million to organizations combating antisemitism on campus
Getty Images
The University of California, Los Angeles settled a federal lawsuit this week with Jewish students who alleged that the university permitted antisemitic conduct during the spring 2024 anti-Israel encampments on the campus, according to a settlement agreement shared by...
Become a premium subscriber