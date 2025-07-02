Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
bowing out

Ritchie Torres says he’s likely passing on New York gubernatorial run

The congressman once again declined to endorse Zohran Mamdani in the NYC mayoral race but said he is ‘likely to win’

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) is seen in the U.S. Capitol on Friday, June 28, 2024.

By
Marc Rod
July 2, 2025

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) said Wednesday that he’s unlikely to make a bid to primary New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, after months of circling a potential run for that office.

“I’m unlikely to run for governor. The assault that we’ve seen on the social safety in the Bronx is so unprecedented, so overwhelming that I’m going to keep my focus on Washington, D.C.,” Torres, a favorite of the Jewish community, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “So, my heart lies in Washington, D.C. I feel like now, more than ever, we have to fight the catastrophe that is the Trump presidency.”

Hochul’s lieutenant governor, Antonio Delgado, already declared his candidacy against the governor.

Torres also once again declined to endorse Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, but said Mamdani is “likely to win.”

“There’s a difference between praising the man in his policies and praising the manner in which he ran his campaign. I mean, when it comes to how he ran his campaign, he’s genuinely a singular figure,” Torres said. “We do have an obligation to learn from his race. And I suspect he won not because he ran on divisive issues like ‘globalize the intifada’ or ‘defund the police.’ He ran on affordability.”

Torres said he spoke to Mamdani on Sunday and that they have “profound differences of opinion, and I’m not going to downplay those differences, but I’m committed to a working relationship with him. I’m committed to continuing dialogue.” He said that the mayor and the city’s congressional delegation have a “mutually necessary relationship, so we will coexist.”

