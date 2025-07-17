EXPLAINER
Netanyahu’s coalition is teetering – but his government is likely to last the year
United Torah Judaism left the coalition and Shas quit the government, but did not pull its 11 lawmakers out of the parliamentary coalition
Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
New Israeli elections are unlikely to happen this year, despite the departure on Wednesday of two parties from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government over disagreements over Haredi military exemption legislation.
After months of disagreements, Ashkenazi Haredi faction United...
