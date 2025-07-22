REPRESENTATION CONSTERNATION
Minneapolis Jews sound an early alarm on Democratic Party endorsement of DSA lawmaker
A Jewish activist told JI, ‘I’m concerned by Fateh’s endorsement, but I’m more concerned about the movement that produced the endorsement for him’
(Trisha Ahmed/AP Photo)
Jewish community activists in Minneapolis are voicing concerns about the rise of state Sen. Omar Fateh, a far-left lawmaker who, in a surprise upset, narrowly clinched the state Democratic Party endorsement on Saturday against incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey.
