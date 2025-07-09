state sanctioned
U.S. sanctions U.N. special rapporteur Francesca Albanese
Secretary of State Marco Rubio attributed the move to ‘her illegitimate and shameful efforts to prompt [ICC] action against U.S. and Israeli officials, companies, and executives’
Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images
Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Wednesday that the U.S. would sanction Francesca Albanese, the widely criticized United Nations special rapporteur for Israel and the Palestinian Territories.
“Today I am imposing sanctions on UN Human Rights Council Special...
