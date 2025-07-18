differing worldview
Jake Sullivan suggests U.S. strikes on Iran weren’t necessary
‘A weak and vulnerable Iran was susceptible to a very good deal that would lock Iran's program in a box for decades, not just set it back for a couple of years,’ Sullivan said
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
ASPEN, Colo. — Former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan suggested at the Aspen Security Forum on Friday that the U.S. strikes on Iran had not been necessary and didn’t accomplish the fundamental goal of permanently stopping Iran’s nuclear program.
Asked...
