calling the shots
EU, Arab League lay out plan for Palestinian statehood despite U.S., Israeli opposition
The Arab League, in signing the declaration, condemned the Oct. 7 attack and called on Hamas to release the hostages to end the war for the first time
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images
Eleven countries declared their intention to recognize a Palestinian state in conjunction with Tuesday’s France and Saudi Arabia-sponsored conference at the United Nations on a two-state solution.
The Arab League, along with the entire European Union and seventeen...
