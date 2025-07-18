petraeus playbook
Gen. David Petraeus: Israel won’t tolerate Iranian moves to resume nuclear program
The former CIA director warned that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps may attempt to consolidate power in Iran
Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images
ASPEN, Colo — Retired Gen. David Petraeus, the former director of the CIA and head of U.S. Central Command, said Friday at the Aspen Security Forum that, in the post Oct. 7, 2023 environment, Israel will no longer tolerate...
Become a premium subscriber