Columbia commitments
Jewish leaders express cautious optimism over Trump administration settlement with Columbia
The vocal pro-Israel Democrat said he has ‘no real relationship’ with the Israeli government
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images
Jewish leaders on and off Columbia University’s campus praised the settlement reached last week between the university and the Trump administration to restore some $400 million in federal funding that was slashed in March due to the Ivy League’s...
Become a premium subscriber