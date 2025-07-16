Exclusive

Bipartisan bill aims to expand U.S.-Israel health collaboration

The BIRD Health Act builds on the existing Binational Industrial Research and Development Foundation program by allocating funding for joint healthcare innovation

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A new bipartisan House bill set to be introduced on Wednesday aims to expand U.S.-Israeli research and development cooperative programs in the medical field.

The BIRD Health Act, led by Reps. Randy Weber (R-TX) and Chris Pappas (D-NH), builds...