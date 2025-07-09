Programmed to offend

ADL denounces Musk’s AI chatbot for spewing ‘toxic and potentially explosive’ antisemitism

After Grok’s algorithm was revamped over the weekend, the bot began delivering more hate-filled responses

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt denounced Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence chatbot Grok on Tuesday for spewing “mind-boggling, toxic and potentially explosive” antisemitism.

“Antisemitism is already completely normalized on X, and this will only make it worse, as if that...