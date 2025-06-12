Exclusive

OU launches major push for school choice legislation in reconciliation bill

The group aims to mobilize 50,000 Orthodox Jews to write to their senators to support the Educational Choice for Children Act

The Orthodox Union on Thursday announced a national advocacy effort calling on the Senate to pass the Educational Choice for Children Act, which is part of the budget reconciliation bill recently passed by the House and under consideration in the Senate and could open up a new funding stream for Jewish families aiming to send their children to Jewish day schools.

The campaign, run jointly by the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center and the Teach Coalition, OU’s state-level advocacy arm, will include digital, print and grassroots advertising, urging Orthodox Jews to contact their senators to support the ECCA and double the funding recommended in the House bill.

The OU is aiming to mobilize 50,000 people to contact their senators on the issue.

The legislation would create a federal tax credit program to fund private scholarship programs, which could be applied for a range of purposes including Jewish day schools. Agudath Israel of America and the Republican Jewish Coalition also support the bill. As it currently stands, the bill would allow $5 billion in total tax credits. OU is aiming to double that to $10 billion.

“This is not just a policy moment, it’s a historic moment,” Nathan Diament, the OU Advocacy Center’s executive director, said in a statement. “As antisemitism surges and Jewish communities face growing threats, families are desperate for schools where their children feel safe, supported, and proud of their identity. But too many are being priced out of a Jewish education. That’s not sustainable nor acceptable. This legislation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to turn the tide, and we are going all in to make sure it happens.”

Sydney Altfield, the national director of Teach Coalition, highlighted state-level victories, which she said they now aim to translate into federal action.

“We’re mobilizing Jewish communities across the country like never before. From Miami to Monsey, Phoenix to Philadelphia, parents, educators, and advocates are stepping up to ensure passage of ECCA,” Altfield said.