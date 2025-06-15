Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Quick Hits

talks tabled

Next round of U.S.-Iran talks canceled as strikes continue

Israel targeted military and nuclear sites in Iran as Tehran’s weekend strikes in Israel killed at least 13

JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli air defence systems intercept Iranian missiles over the Israeli city of Tel Aviv early on June 15, 2025. Air raid sirens and booms rang out in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv early on June 15, AFP journalists said, as Israel and Iran exchanged fire for a third day.

By
Danielle Cohen
June 15, 2025

The next round of scheduled nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran will not take place on Sunday, Omanian Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi announced on Saturday evening, as Israel and Iran continue to trade strikes.

Albusaidi said that the talks, intended to be the sixth round of negotiations, “will not now take place. But diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace.”

A senior U.S. administration official told The New York Times, “While there will be no meeting Sunday, we remain committed to talks and hope the Iranians will come to the table soon.” President Donald Trump had exerted additional pressure, writing on Truth Social on Friday that “Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire … JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.”

In a Truth Social post on Saturday afternoon, Trump said that “we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict,” noting that the “U.S. had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight” but that if the U.S. was “attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down” on Tehran “at levels never seen before.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkain reportedly said on a call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday that Iran will not “accept irrational demands under pressure” or “sit at the negotiating table while the Zionist regime continues its attacks.” 

The talks’ cancellation comes following Israel’s preemptive attack early Friday morning on Iranian nuclear and military targets, and Iran’s retaliatory strikes against Israel.

The IDF said Saturday night it had completed “an extensive series of strikes” on targets including the Iranian Ministry of Defense and its nuclear research and development headquarters. Iranian state media reported strikes on several oil facilities, including the South Pars field shared between Iran and Qatar, the largest natural gas field in the world. 

Iran fired around 70 ballistic missiles and several drones at Israel on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, sending Israelis across the country into bomb shelters. Direct impacts were reported in the northern Arab city of Tamra — killing four civilians — and the central cities of Bat Yam, where at least six civilians were killed and 200 wounded, and Rehovot, where at least 40 were wounded and laboratories at The Weizmann Institute of Science were reportedly damaged. The Bazan oil refinery in Haifa was also damaged in the attack, though its refining activities continue, its operating company reported on Sunday. 

Saturday night’s strikes bring the death toll in Israel from the Iranian attacks to at least 13 with 380 people injured.

