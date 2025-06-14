Fetterman slams Democratic senators criticizing Israel’s attack against Iran

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Fetterman slams Democratic senators criticizing Israel’s att...ack against Iran

Tim Walz: Maybe China can negotiate a Middle East peace deal

Schumer: U.S. commitment to Israel’s security and defense ‘m...ust be ironclad’

Tucker Carlson splits from Trump, advocates ‘dropping Israel...

Successful Israeli strikes on Iran elicit divided response f...rom Senate Democrats

Iranian drone strikes intercepted before reaching Israel aft...er strikes on nuclear, military targets

Senior Republican senators, pro-Israel Dems express support ...for Israel’s strike against Iran

Israel carries out preemptive strikes on Iranian nuclear fac...ilities, without U.S. involvement

Mike Johnson: Anti-Israel movement ‘puts a bounty on the hea...ds’ of Jewish Americans

DNI Tulsi Gabbard draws friendly fire from Republicans for v...ideo warning of nuclear war

Anti-ICE protesters vandalize Jewish-owned community center ...with antisemitic graffiti

Former senior FBI intel agent in Israel joins crowded Democr...atic field against Lawler

Zohran Mamdani says he will not travel to Israel but planned... ‘Palestine’ trip in 2020

Macron’s motivation behind Palestinian state push

Macron’s Palestinian state push comes as report recommends s...tep to appease Muslims

Vance parries anti-Israel attacks from podcaster Theo Von, r...ejects genocide charge

FBI, Jewish security experts warn of uptick in antisemitic t...hreats

UCSF fires medical school professor accused of antisemitism

New LGBTQ pro-Israel group endorses Cuomo for NYC mayor

Sen. Rick Scott blames search firm for Santa Ono’s failed UF... presidency nomination

Netanyahu secretly approves giving guns to members of anti-H...amas militia in Gaza

Deputy Special Envoy Morgan Ortagus to leave post under Witk...off

Jews at Harvard are still worried about antisemitism — and a...bout Trump’s response to it

Santa Ono rejected as University of Florida president

FBI investigating attack on Colorado pro-Israel gathering as... terrorism

Prominent Orthodox leader backs Cuomo for mayor

22 House progressives push unprecedented new restrictions on... U.S. aid to Israel

‘The challenge attracted me’: Julio Frenk brings the fight a...gainst campus antisemitism to UCLA

How Congress became impotent on foreign policy

Latest Trump nominee called Israel-Palestinian conflict a ‘p...syop’, promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories 

‘Keep showing up’: Capital Jewish Museum reopens after deadl...y shooting

Hostages’ long-lasting mental and physical scars of Gaza cap...tivity are treated at ‘Returnees Ward’

Torres warns American Psychological Association to address ‘...persistent and pernicious’ antisemitism in its ranks

Pro-Israel Dems say resumption of Gaza aid will refocus atte...ntion on hostages

Gottheimer’s path to the governor’s mansion runs through New... Jersey’s Jewish community

Bruce Pearl rumored for potential Senate run

Latest Lawler challenger says antisemitism helped motivate h...is congressional bid, accuses Republicans of weaponization

Sens. Cornyn, Blumenthal introduce bill to help Jewish famil...ies recover Nazi-looted art

Israel can’t compete in checkbook diplomacy. These tech lead...ers have other ideas

‘We will not let hatred have the final word,’ Noem says at J...erusalem ceremony honoring slain diplomats 

Report: U.K. one of the top three sources of funding for Ham...as

Pentagon promotes Kingsley Wilson to press secretary despite... history of antisemitic comments

Pro-Israel leaders link anti-Israel radicalism to fatal shoo...ting

Jewish community urges additional action from federal govern...ment following D.C. shootings

Quick Hits

STRAIGHT TALK

Fetterman slams Democratic senators criticizing Israel’s attack against Iran

‘It was just astonishing to see colleagues criticizing these things,’ Fetterman told JI

Senator John Fetterman speaks during the grand opening of The Altneu synagogue. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

By
Emily Jacobs
June 13, 2025

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) criticized his Democratic colleagues in Congress who have spoken out against Israel’s attack on Iran, calling it “astonishing” to see members of his party treat Israel’s actions as escalatory. 

Fetterman spoke to Jewish Insider on Friday for an interview in the wake of Israel launching its military operation to take out Iran’s nuclear facilities and prevent the regime from acquiring a nuclear weapon. 

The Pennsylvania senator said he could not fathom how some Democrats on Capitol Hill could accuse the Jewish state of launching the strikes to upend the Trump administration’s nuclear negotiations with Tehran.

Fetterman didn’t mention any of his Democratic colleagues by name, but many have been critical of the Iranian strikes. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), for instance, went on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Friday morning and said that Israel’s strike on Iran was “pretty transparent that this was an effort to submarine, to undermine our diplomacy.”

“It was just astonishing to see colleagues criticizing these things. It’s like, do you think you can negotiate with that region? Do you think you want to run that scenario and allow them to acquire 1,000 pounds of weapons grade uranium? I can’t understand, I can’t even begin to understand that,” Fetterman told JI.

“I can’t imagine why they would say that. Remember, Iran tries to acquire nuclear weapons. Iran has created and spent billions of dollars to build those destructive proxies like Hamas or Hezbollah or the Houthis. Why can’t we talk about that? Why can’t we talk about the absolute imperative to keep Iran accountable for what they’ve done? That’s exactly part of what Israel did last night, as well,” he continued.

The Pennsylvania Democrat praised the opening salvos of the operation as “absolutely spectacular,” citing the “precision in targeting people.”

”They eliminated the generals and those scientists in their beds at their building, and they didn’t take out the whole building. It was just their specific apartments. I mean, that is truly remarkable. … It’s like Beepers 2.0, the kind of things they’ve done. Like I said, I am constantly blown away by the sophistication and their lethality,” Fetterman said, referring to the Israeli pager operation that took out senior Hezbollah leaders.

“I think I might have been the only one openly calling for that [striking the nuclear facilities now]. I’m never going to negotiate with that regime. You can never trust them, and the only thing they’re going to respond to, that they respect, are exactly the kind of things that [Israel] did last night. … Any potential path for an enduring peace in the Middle East, these are the kind of steps that do that,” he added.

Fetterman disputed the narrative that the U.S. supporting Israel in targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities could increase the prospect of a regional war. “If Iran is going to take their big, big swing, they would have done that by now. Just imagine how exposed they are, even how [exposed] they were earlier this year after what Israel had done taking out Hezbollah,” he told JI. 

“Hezbollah ain’t talking tough anymore. They’re not talking about any kinds of actions, they’re just whimpering, and that’s my point. Iran can’t fight for s**t. … They just shot their big shot, a couple junkie rockets, and it’s like, that’s what you’ve got?” Fetterman asked.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice