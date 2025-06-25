Brandeis Center files suit against MIT for antisemitic discrimination and harassment against Jewish students

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Trump says ‘China can continue to purchase Oil from Iran’...

Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter to Iranians: Now is the ti...me to help yourselves

Prominent Qatari royal boosts Zohran Mamdani on social media

U.S. is prepared to counter potential closure of Strait of H...ormuz, CENTCOM nominee says

Sharansky: ‘The Iranian regime was exposed before its people... as a paper tiger’

Trump slams Israel for responding to Iranian ceasefire viola...tion

House Jewish Caucus presses Hegseth over press secretary Kin...gsley Wilson’s antisemitic rants 

Iran violates ceasefire with Israel within hours of its begi...nning

Will Iran’s nuclear program survive the U.S. and Israeli str...ikes?

Bipartisan Senate resolution condemns recent antisemitic att...acks

Mamdani’s ascent in NYC mayoral primary alarms Jewish voters...

Democratic efforts to block Trump war powers to continue des...pite Iran ceasefire 

GOP lawmakers: Trump ceasefire a sign of ‘peace through stre...ngth’

Vance learns about Israel-Iran ceasefire on air at Fox News

Tucker Carlson claims Qatar doesn’t need U.S. base

Iran launches missiles at U.S. base in Qatar

Georgetown University ‘appalled’ by department chair’s call ...for Iran to strike U.S. base

White House press secretary downplays Trump’s regime change ...comments

IAF bombs Evin Prison as Iranian missile barrage damages ‘st...rategic infrastructure’ in southern Israel

Arab states concerned about spillover from Israel-Iran war, ...but recognize Iranian threat, lawmakers say

After being released from detention, anti-Israel activist Ma...hmoud Khalil addresses NIAC rally

Picnic blankets, babka, and banchan bialys: Inside the hotte...st Jewish food event of the summer

Graham praises Trump’s ‘brilliant’ operation, believes Israe...l will ‘take down’ Iranian regime

Former House Democratic leader Steny Hoyer backs U.S. strike...s on Iran

Vance: U.S. is ‘not at war with Iran’ but with its nuclear p...rogram

U.S. did ‘extremely severe damage’ to Iranian nuclear sites,... but extent of destruction unknown

Pickaxe Mountain: Iran’s lesser-known underground nuclear fa...cility, deeper than Fordow

Expert: ‘We’re not on the verge of World War III — the Irani...an regime wants to survive’

Netanyahu praises Trump for ‘bold decision’ to strike Irania...n nuclear facilities

Jeffries, Schumer criticize Trump for striking Iranian nucle...ar facilities

U.S. military strikes Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordo...w

Supreme Court rules unanimously to allow terror victims to s...ue Palestinian Authority, PLO

Rahm Emanuel sees ‘flashing yellow light’ on U.S. strike on ...Iran

Rep. Randy Fine says he’s on Capitol Hill to be a leader aga...inst antisemitism

Rep. Max Miller says he was run off the road, threatened by ...pro-Palestinian activist

In apparent shift, CNN describes Arab-Israeli towns as Pales...tinian

Quick Hits

Exclusive

Brandeis Center files suit against MIT for antisemitic discrimination and harassment against Jewish students

In one incident, a professor accused a student of having a Jewish ‘mind infection’ and harassed another on social media

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Commencement preparations in front of the Great Dome at Massachusetts Institute of Technology's on April 15, 2025 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

By
Haley Cohen
June 25, 2025

The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law filed suit in federal court in Massachusetts on Wednesday on behalf of two Jewish students, alleging that the university and a tenured professor violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, including harassment on social media and in mass emails. 

“This is a textbook example of neglect and indifference,” Kenneth Marcus, founder and chairman of the Brandeis Center, said of the lawsuit, shared exclusively with Jewish Insider. “Not only were several antisemitic incidents conducted at the hands of a professor, but MIT’s administration refused to take action on every single occasion,” said Marcus, who served as U.S. assistant secretary of education in the Bush and Trump administrations. 

While the lawsuit addresses several antisemitic incidents caused by students, a large portion of the 71-page complaint focuses on alleged antisemitic actions from Michel DeGraff, a tenured linguistics professor. 

The complaint states that through the spring and fall of 2024, DeGraff publicly harassed Lior Alon, an Israeli postdoctoral student, for serving in the Israel Defense Forces — posting Alon’s name and image on social media, and tagging Al Jazeera. The professor then published an article in European newspaper Le Monde in which he singled out the Alon by name, writing that the Israeli, “like many other Zionist counter-protesters, participate in well-rehearsed propaganda that erases the anti-Zionist Jewish students and misrepresents them.” 

As a result, Alon said he was confronted by strangers in various locations, including his child’s daycare and at the grocery store. Alon emailed MIT President Sally Kornbluth expressing fears for his safety and the safety of his family, and requested that the posts be taken down.

Kornbluth — who is the only one of the three college presidents who testified in a now-infamous December 2023 congressional hearing on campus antisemitism who remains in her position — never responded to Alon’s concerns, according to the lawsuit, and no action was taken.

In November 2024, the complaint states that DeGraff harassed another Jewish student by sending a series of mass emails to his entire department, copying Kornbluth and other administrators, accusing the student of having a Jewish “mind infection” and threatening to use him as a “real-life case study” in a class the professor was teaching. 

That same day, flyers were slipped under doors in a dormitory where this student previously lived, targeting him specifically in white lettering on a green band, styled after Hamas headbands, advocating for violence against Jews. 

As a result of the harassment, the student left MIT before completing his Ph.D. program.  

Other instances of antisemitic harassment detailed in the lawsuit include students occupying buildings and disrupting classes with antisemitic chants, students distributing “terror maps” promoting violence at campus locations deemed Jewish and an individual urinating on the Hillel building.

The Massachusetts school was among the 45 universities against which the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened Title VI investigations in March. 

Wednesday’s lawsuit comes at a time when many elite universities are acquiescing to the Trump administration’s demands to crack down on the rise of antisemitic activity on campus that began in the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks. MIT, however, joined a lawsuit last month challenging the federal government’s attempt to cut research funding from schools that the administration says have not adequately addressed antisemitism. 

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice