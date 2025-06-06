bobov backing

Bobov Hasidic sect endorses Cuomo for NYC mayor

Leaders of the major voting bloc in Brooklyn said Cuomo ‘is the strongest advocate for the community’s values and the needs of New York City’

The Bobov sect, a major Hasidic voting bloc in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn, is endorsing former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for mayor of New York City, a representative for the community confirmed to Jewish Insider on Friday.

“Leaders of the Bobov community announced their endorsement of former Governor Andrew Cuomo as the Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City in the upcoming primary election,” Joel Rosenfeld, a Bobov representative, said in a statement shared with JI. “After thorough discussions and meetings with numerous candidates, community leaders have concluded that Cuomo is the strongest advocate for the community’s values and the needs of New York City.”

Cuomo has been consolidating support from the Orthodox community ahead of the June 24 Democratic primary, where he is facing competition from a top rival, far-left Queens state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, whose sharp criticism of Israel has fueled concerns among Jewish voters.

“The primary election features several candidates, including some from the far-left socialist spectrum who have expressed hostility toward the Jewish community and are performing competitively in recent polls,” Rosenfeld said. “This election is critical, and we cannot afford to let those who oppose our values lead our city. We urge every eligible voter to take a few minutes to vote and support a candidate who will champion our community’s interests.”

Earlier this week, Cuomo also picked up an endorsement from an influential Orthodox coalition in Far Rockaway, Queens, and he is expected to win support from the majority Satmar faction in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, early next week, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The Orthodox community represents a key voting bloc and could help tip the scales of what has become an increasingly competitive primary. The Bobov endorsement alone could turn out more than 4,000 votes, according to a Jewish community activist who said that “as goes Bobov so goes Borough Park.”

In a statement shared with JI, Cuomo said he was “so grateful to have the support of Bobov, which is a powerful statement of my continued commitment to the Orthodox community.”

“Bobov cares deeply about keeping their community and families safe, making sure that there are police and appropriate resources in Borough Park and beyond,” Cuomo continued. “I’m honored to have their support and want to thank Joel Rosenfeld for being an ally and a friend. Standing up to hate could not be more important in this election and I’m proud to partner with Bobov to do just that in this election and at City Hall.”

Cuomo has been courting Orthodox leaders in recent weeks as he has sought to mend relationships in the community that deteriorated over restrictions he implemented during the COVID pandemic, which many voters still recall as discriminatory.

“During meetings with Cuomo, community leaders candidly addressed challenges faced during the COVID-19 period, when the community felt unfairly targeted,” Rosenfeld said in his statement on Friday. “Cuomo expressed deep regret for the distress caused, acknowledging past mistakes and committing to prevent such issues in the future. He pledged to maintain an open line of communication with community leaders and to appoint Orthodox Jewish advisors to his administration to ensure culturally sensitive decision-making.”

The Bobov community also ranked Zellnor Myrie, a state senator from Brooklyn, as its second choice for mayor, followed by Adrienne Adams, the speaker of the City Council, in third.