DAMASCUS DEALINGS

In Riyadh meeting, Trump urges Syrian leader al-Sharaa to join Abraham Accords

Erdoğan also participated via phone in the meeting, hosted by MBS, and praised Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on Syria

President Donald Trump urged Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to join the Abraham Accords during a meeting on Wednesday hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also participated by phone, praising Trump’s recent decision to lift sanctions on Syria, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Trump also urged al-Sharaa to expel foreign terrorists from Syria, deport Palestinian terrorists, cooperate with the U.S. to prevent the resurgence of ISIS and assume responsibility for ISIS detention centers in northeast Syria, according to the statement by Leavitt. Trump and al-Sharaa met on the sidelines of a gathering of Gulf Cooperation Council leaders.

Al-Sharaa “recognized the significant opportunity presented by the Iranians leaving Syria, as well as shared U.S.-Syrian interests in countering terrorism and eliminating chemical weapons,” the readout from the White House said.

The Syrian leader also affirmed his commitment to the 1974 disengagement agreement with Israel. Al-Sharaa expressed hope that Syria could become a vital corridor for trade between East and West and invited American investment in Syria’s oil and gas sector.

The Russia-Ukraine war and Israel’s war in Gaza were also discussed in the meeting, but no further details were provided.