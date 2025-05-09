Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Schneider leads House Dems to call for resumption of aid to Gaza

The new letter is less strident toward Israel than a previous one and also includes significant praise of Trump’s own comments and work on the subject

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., participates in the House Ways and Means Committee organizing meeting in the Longworth House Office Building on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

By
Marc Rod
May 9, 2025

A group of 25 House Democrats led by Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) wrote to President Donald Trump on Friday urging him to call on Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu to resume aid flows into Gaza.

The letter follows one from close to 100 House Democrats earlier in the week, backed by J Street, which described Israel’s blockade of aid as a moral failure that would also endanger Israel’s security. The Schneider-led letter is worded in a less strident manner toward Israel, and is framed as supportive of Trump’s own comments and efforts on the issue.

“Israel has the right and obligation to defeat Hamas and rescue the hostages,” the letter reads. “At the same time, it is critical that Israel enables entry of lifesaving humanitarian aid into Gaza. We respectfully urge you to call on Prime Minister Netanyahu to immediately address this humanitarian crisis and promote lasting peace.”

The Democratic lawmakers highlighted that stores of food and water in Gaza are running short, and said that it is vital for humanitarian assistance to again get to those in need, even amid the ongoing conflict. 

The lawmakers repeatedly reference Trump’s own comments on the issue, which the letter frames in a supportive light.

“You recently highlighted the ongoing humanitarian suffering in Gaza, where Hamas uses Palestinian civilians as human shields. We appreciate your recognition of the urgent need for food, water, and medicine to reach civilians — and we agree,” the letter reads. “We also urge you to keep your recent commitment ‘to help the people of Gaza get some food.’”

“We respectfully urge you to continue speaking out about the importance of restoring humanitarian assistance and to encourage Prime Minister Netanyahu to enable the delivery of life-saving food, water, and medicine to civilians in Gaza without delay,” the letter continues. “Your leadership at this critical moment can help save lives, reinforce America’s steadfast support for both our values and our allies, and support Israel’s vital mission to dismantle Hamas and bring every hostage home.”

The letter was co-signed by Reps. Wesley Bell (D-MO), Nikki Butzinski (D-IL), Gil Cisneros (D-CA), Steve Cohen (D-TN), Angie Craig (D-MN), Danny Davis (D-IL), Sara Elfreth (D-MD), Laura Friedman (D-CA), Jonathan Jackson (D-IL), Julie Johnson (D-TX), Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA), Robin Kelly (D-IL), John Mannion (D-NY), Kristen McDonald Rivet (D-MI), Frank Mrvan (D-IN), Johnny Olszewski (D-MD), Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), Brittany Pettersen (D-CO), Kim Schrier (D-WA), Greg Stanton (D-AZ), Marilyn Strickland (D-WA), Eugene Vindman (D-MD), Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and Chris Pappas (D-NH).

Several of the signatories are pro-Israel stalwarts, while others have taking more left-leaning stances on the conflict and still others are not frequently outspoken on the issue.

The letter opens by highlighting Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks on Israel and that 59 hostages remain in Gaza and that “24 are presumed living and languishing in Hamas’s tunnels, enduring unspeakable abuse and terror.” Netanyahu said in recent days that number has decreased to 21, with the fate of three hostages unknown.

In a statement, Schneider said, “There will not be peace as long as Hamas reigns terror over Gaza and seeks to destroy Israel. As Israel works to defeat and dismantle Hamas, it must also facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Just as it is crucial for food, water, and medicines to get to civilians, it is imperative that Hamas, and gangs affiliated with Hamas, are not allowed to hijack future aid entering the Strip.”

