Trump dismisses at least 7 Biden appointees to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Fox News woos Jewish viewers amid perceived media bias again...st Israel

Israel rejects 5-year ceasefire, hostage-release deal withou...t Hamas disarming

Syria’s al-Sharaa discussed prospects for normalization with... Israel with GOP lawmaker

Wasserman Schultz: Arab, Israeli leaders say Iran deal must ...cover proxy activity

Trump says he would meet with Iranian supreme leader in Time... interview

Jewish Senate Dems accuse Trump of weaponizing antisemitism ...to attack universities

AJC searches for a middle ground on Trump’s campus antisemit...ism moves, CEO Ted Deutch says

From Jerusalem to the Vatican: Cardinal Pizzaballa emerges a...s a contender for the papacy

Campus protests fizzle out in 2025

Huckabee: Americans ‘greatly benefit’ from close ties to Isr...ael

Israeli President Herzog calls Gov. Shapiro after arson atta...ck on Pa. governor’s mansion

Shapiro avoids ‘antisemitism’ label on arson attack in ‘Good... Morning America’ interview

From seminary to secretary: How Uri Monson balances Pennsylv...ania’s budget and keeps Shabbat

Pro-Israel Dems warn Witkoff that Iran must restore inspecto...rs’ access to nuclear sites

California school district votes to renew ethnic studies con...tract with vendor accused of antisemitism

Israel boxed in as Trump blocks Iran attack and pursues deal

Brad Sherman’s primary challenger Jake Rakov stays in step w...ith him on Israel policy

New York GOP’s gubernatorial primary could see two Jewish co...mmunity favorites face off

Police report: Arson attack against Gov. Shapiro motivated b...y anti-Israel animus

Leading voices against antisemitism at Harvard decry Trump’s... overreach, but urge reforms

Witkoff sends mixed messages on Iranian nuclear enrichment

Sen. John Cornyn fighting to fend off insurgent primary chal...lenge from Texas AG

Trump’s latest deportee: Mohsen Mahdawi, Columbia’s an...ti-Israel protest ‘ringleader’

Senate Committee discusses ending biannual time changes

Reza Pahlavi: U.S. has a third path on Iran aside from diplo...macy, military strikes

Three Democrats vote with Republicans to advance Colby nomin...ation

Trump: Direct talks with Iran to start Saturday

Daniel Hernandez pitches himself to Tucson voters — and pro-...Israel backers

Netanyahu: More countries to join Hungary in leaving ICC ove...r Israel prosecutions

Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination on party-line ...vote

Gaza protester: Demonstrations against Hamas show Palestinia...ns ‘fed up’ with terror group

Iran, ISIS plan to target Jewish tourists over Passover, Isr...ael says

Columbia’s Jewish community taking a wait-and-see approach t...o new president

Trump floats Friedman, Grenell for U.N. ambassador, previews... Middle East travel plans

Trump admin reviewing billions of dollars in federal funding... to Harvard

Instagram disables Columbia’s anti-Israel group page for pro...moting violence

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Quick Hits

exclusive details

Trump dismisses at least 7 Biden appointees to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council

Those dismissed include former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and former Ambassador Susan Rice

Phil Kalina

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

By
Marc Rod
Matthew Kassel
April 29, 2025

The Trump administration has dismissed multiple members of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council appointed by former President Joe Biden, Jewish Insider has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation told JI that those fired from the board overseeing the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and other Holocaust commemoration activities include former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, former Ambassador Susan Rice, former Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer, former presidential senior advisor Tom Perez and Mary Zients (an activist and wife of former White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients) and former Ambassador Alan Solomont.

Emhoff, Klain, Rice and Finer did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and Perez and Zients could not be reached.

“He’s talking all about fighting antisemitism, but he chooses to make a divisive call on the official arm of the federal government that was created to remember the Holocaust,” Solomont told JI. 

The New York Times also reported that Emhoff, Klain, Perez and Rice had been dismissed, as well as Anthony Bernal, a senior advisor to former First Lady Jill Biden.

Solomont learned of his dismissal through a curt email from a staff member of the Presidential Personnel Office, reviewed by JI, which read, “On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as a member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council is terminated, effective immediately. Thank you for your service.”

The email, on which PPO Director Sergio Gor was CC’ed, provided no explanation for the dismissal.

A White House official confirmed Emhoff, Klain, Rice, Finer, Perez, Zients and Solomont’s dismissals and said that the Trump administration is currently interviewing prospective replacements. The official did not address questions from JI about why they were dismissed, how many others were dismissed or if any future dismissals are planned.

Such dismissals from presidentially appointed boards are unusual, but have happened in the past, including under the Biden administration, which dismissed a series of former Trump officials from military service academy advisory boards. The Biden administration also forced controversial Trump appointee Darren Beattie off of the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad.

“Holocaust remembrance and education should never be politicized,” Emhoff said in a statement to JI. “To turn one of the worst atrocities in history into a wedge issue is dangerous — and it dishonors the memory of six million Jews murdered by Nazis that this museum was created to preserve.”

Biden appointed more than 50 people to the Holocaust Memorial Board, and some have not yet been dismissed.

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), a co-chair of the Senate antisemitism task force and a congressionally appointed member of the Holocaust Memorial Council, decried what she described as politicization of the council.

“Spreading awareness and educating the American public about the horrors of the Holocaust cannot and should not be a political issue,” Rosen said. “Donald Trump’s action to prematurely remove members of the board before the end of their terms is an attempt to politicize an institution dedicated to remembering one of the worst atrocities in our history and hurts our efforts to educate future generations.”

Abe Foxman, the former national director of the Anti-Defamation League and a Holocaust survivor, called on the administration to reverse course.

“It is sad and insensitive to use the United States institution dedicated to the memory of the Holocaust and its victims for purposes other than memory,” Foxman said. “I hope the administration reconsiders.”

Foxman sits on the council but emphasized that he was speaking in his personal capacity as a survivor.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice