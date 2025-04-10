Top Intel Committee Democrat says firings at NSC and NSA were ‘uncalled for’ and ‘concerning’

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Reza Pahlavi: U.S. has a third path on Iran aside from diplo...macy, military strikes

Three Democrats vote with Republicans to advance Colby nomin...ation

Trump: Direct talks with Iran to start Saturday

Daniel Hernandez pitches himself to Tucson voters — and pro-...Israel backers

Netanyahu: More countries to join Hungary in leaving ICC ove...r Israel prosecutions

Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination on party-line ...vote

Gaza protester: Demonstrations against Hamas show Palestinia...ns ‘fed up’ with terror group

Iran, ISIS plan to target Jewish tourists over Passover, Isr...ael says

Columbia’s Jewish community taking a wait-and-see approach t...o new president

Trump floats Friedman, Grenell for U.N. ambassador, previews... Middle East travel plans

Trump admin reviewing billions of dollars in federal funding... to Harvard

Instagram disables Columbia’s anti-Israel group page for pro...moting violence

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Quick Hits

dubious dismissals

Top Intel Committee Democrat says firings at NSC and NSA were ‘uncalled for’ and ‘concerning’

Sen. Mark Warner criticized Laura Loomer’s reported role in the firings, saying, ‘I don't know of any administration that would let anyone with those views within 100 yards of the Oval Office’

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) addresses National Security Agency Director General Timothy Haugh, FBI Director Kash Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe, and Defense Intelligence Agency Director Jeffrey Kruse as they appear during a Senate Committee on Intelligence Hearing on March 25, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Emily Jacobs
April 9, 2025

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said on Wednesday that he was “deeply concerned” about the sudden firings of multiple senior National Security Council staffers and the director of the National Security Agency. 

Warner made the comments during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on the confirmations of several Trump administration nominees before pressing Joe Kent, the nominee to be director of the National Counterterrorism Center, for answers on Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s knowledge of the firings. 

“I was deeply concerned when the president fired the director and deputy director of the NSA and several of the senior staff at the NSC, including, I would argue, a number of well-respected Republican staffers, staffers who worked for members of this committee,” Warner, the top Intelligence Committee Democrat, said at the start of his questioning.

“All because of this individual, Laura Loomer — who claimed that 9/11 was an inside job; claimed that a weather machine controlled by Nikki Haley caused snowstorms in Iowa or Italy; that the first lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis, lied about her cancer; and that school shootings are staged. I don’t know of any administration that would let anyone with those views within 100 yards of the Oval Office, let alone giving the president a hit list of who to go after,” he continued.

Turning to Kent, Warner then asked if Gabbard was consulted about National Security Agency Director Gen. Timothy Haugh being fired. “I was not aware of any conversations that took place, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t happen,” Kent replied.

“I just feel like if she wasn’t, I just would be even further concerned that you were taking a 30-year career veteran that had, I believe, almost uniform support. I think the firing was uncalled for, and I would be concerned if the director hadn’t been notified,” Warner said.

Warner sent a letter with 23 of his Senate Democratic colleagues to Trump on Monday requesting answers about Haugh’s firing and NSA Deputy Directory Wendy Noble’s reassignment to a new role. The letter was also led by Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI), the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), the ranking member of the Senate Appropriations defense subcommittee. 

“Given the dangers facing the United States, it is inexplicable that the Administration would remove the senior leaders of NSA/CYBERCOM without cause or warning, and risk disrupting critical ongoing intelligence operations,” the senators wrote. 

“Furthermore, we urge you to exercise careful consideration and consultation with Congress on any further actions that may impact NSA’s or CYBERCOM’s abilities to provide the critical intelligence and operational support to policymakers and warfighters,” they continued.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice