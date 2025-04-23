votes scheduled

Senate HELP committee to vote on Antisemitism Awareness Act next Wednesday

The committee will also vote on the Protecting Students on Campus Act

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee will hold a vote on the Antisemitism Awareness Act and another piece of antisemitism legislation next Wednesday, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) announced.

Cassidy, the HELP Committee’s chairman, posted a notice on the panel’s website on Wednesday announcing plans to vote on AAA and the Protecting Students on Campus Act next Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. Should the pieces of legislation pass through committee, both will advance to the full Senate for floor consideration on final passage.

The vote will take place three weeks after a planned markup of both bills was postponed due to lawmaker attendance issues.

Both Cassidy and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) have pledged to move AAA forward this Congress. The bill has been a priority for the Jewish community, especially after failing to get then-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to bring up the legislation when Democrats controlled the upper chamber last term.

“Chairman Cassidy is committed to moving the Antisemitism Awareness Act through the Committee process,” a committee spokesperson said.

While some HELP Committee Republicans are expected to oppose AAA during Wednesday’s committee vote, at least a few Democrats on the panel are expected to support it, including those who are co-sponsors, giving it a chance at being advanced.

Senators on both sides of the aisle have raised objections to the legislation over its inclusion of language requiring the Department of Education to use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism in assessing cases of antisemitic discrimination, which they argue could infringe on free speech.

Jewish Insider’s senior congressional correspondent Marc Rod contributed to this report.