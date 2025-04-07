campus concerns

Brown University poised to lose more than $500 in federal funding over antisemitism issues

Jewish campus leaders pushed back against allegations of antisemitism after a White House official told Brown’s student newspaper that $510 million of federal funding to the university would be halted

With the Trump administration reportedly poised to slash more than $500 million from Brown University for failure to address what it considers antisemitism on campus, Jewish leaders at the Providence, R.I., Ivy League school are vigorously pushing back against the allegations.

A White House official told Brown’s student newspaper that $510 million of federal funding to the university would be halted over alleged antisemitism on campus and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

In an email Thursday to campus leaders, Brown Provost Frank Doyle said the university was aware of “troubling rumors” about “government action” on its research money. “At this moment, we have no information to substantiate any of these rumors,” Doyle said. Brian Clark, a spokesperson for Brown, confirmed to Jewish Insider over the weekend that the university still had “no information to substantiate” the White House’s announcement.

Jewish community leaders at Brown, as well as members of the Brown Corporation — the university’s governing body — responded to the allegations in a campus-wide email on Thursday, arguing that Brown has upheld its commitment to religious freedom and Jewish life on campus.

“Brown University is home to a vibrant Jewish community that continues to flourish with the steadfast support of the administration,” the statement said. Signatories included Rabbi Josh Bolton, executive director of Brown-RISD Hillel; Rabbi Mendel Laufer, director of Chabad of College Hill; and Brian Moynihan, Brown’s chancellor and Bank of America CEO.

​​Brown had in recent years made a concerted effort to recruit Jewish students. While Jewish enrollment at most Ivy League universities has dropped, it has increased at Brown.

“Amidst broader concerns about antisemitism on college campuses, Brown stands out as an inclusive environment where Jewish life is deeply integrated into campus culture,” the statement continued. It went on to praise university President Christina Paxson, pointing to her “unwavering support” for the Jewish community at Brown amid the anti-Israel encampments that roiled campus last year. The statement added that Paxson attended a Chabad dinner after the Oct. 7 terrorist attack, “underscoring her commitment to supporting Jewish students during a painful and uncertain time.”

At the same time, Ben Marcus, a junior who is the president of Brown Students for Israel, told JI that the funding cuts come “at a time for change.”

​​“It is unfortunate that it has come to this but our only option is to make the most of this situation,” Marcus said.

Antisemitism at Brown “was not the worst” compared to other Ivy League campuses, according to Marcus, “but still, there was a lot of unacceptable behavior [since Oct. 7].”

“The primary feeling on campus right now is that the university will fold in no time because these cuts are so large,” Marcus said.

Paxson was one of several university administrators who last April offered concessions to leaders of the campus’ anti-Israel encampment movement, which included promising protest leaders that they could meet with the university’s governing body to discuss divestment from companies that operate in Israel. The vote — which was held in October — failed, but made Brown one of the first major research universities to vote on a proposal to boycott companies with ties to the Jewish state.

Columbia University was the first Ivy League to have funding slashed by the Trump administration, which halted $400 million in federal funding over campus antisemitism on March 7. Columbia has since entered into a series of negotiations with the White House in an effort to restore the funds.

At the time cuts to Columbia were announced, Paxson condemned the decision.

“If government agencies have valid concerns about the way the University fulfills this commitment effectively, we should and must come to the table to work together toward solutions,” Paxson said. “But, not at the expense of abandoning foundational academic values.”