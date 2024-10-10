fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

MIT president Sally Kornbluth skips Oct. 7 commemoration on ...campus

Shari Redstone rebukes CBS over handling of fallout from Coa...tes interview

Brown University facing pressure to cancel board vote on Isr...ael divestment

Biden administration supports Israeli efforts to ‘degrade ...Hezbollah’s infrastructure’

Future Coalition PAC continues to air inflammatory ads targe...ting Harris’ Israel record

Oct. 7 victims, artists offer messages of light and unity as... families grieve together in Tel Aviv 

Trump makes first visit to Lubavitcher rebbe’s gravesite 

Peter Deutsch, former Democratic congressman from Florida, e...ndorses Trump

NRCC releases online video accusing Democrats of siding with... pro-Hamas demonstrators

‘I mark Oct. 7 every day’

ADL CEO Greenblatt: American Jewish community is at an ‘in...flection point’ as antisemitism skyrockets

3,000 miles apart, two campuses plan to quietly mark Oct. 7 ...— and hope for peace

Johannesburg set to rename U.S. consulate’s street after P...alestinian terrorist

Progressive Democrats largely silent on Nasrallah killing

Trump’s silence on Israel’s Hezbollah attack draws G...OP scrutiny

IDF: Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike

Paul Coates, father of journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates, republis...hing antisemitic screed ‘The Jewish Onslaught’

Gov. Whitmer declines to back Michigan attorney general for ...prosecuting anti-Israel protesters

Quick Hits

campus beat

Brown University trustees vote against Israel divestment 

The vote made Brown one of the first major research universities to vote on a proposal to boycott companies with ties to the Jewish state

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Pro-Palestinian protestors rally at university hall at the pro-Palestinian encampment at Brown University as they await answers from their delegation who are meeting with school leaders on campus in Providence, Rhode Island, on April 29, 2024.

By
Haley Cohen
October 10, 2024

Brown University trustees, known as the Brown Corporation, voted on Tuesday night against divesting from nearly a dozen companies with ties to Israel, in a rebuke to students who have been pushing for boycott measures in protest of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

The vote, which was held during a special convening ahead of the regularly scheduled meeting slated for Oct. 17, made Brown one of the first major research universities to vote on a proposal to boycott companies with ties to the Jewish state. (At most other universities, the resolutions have been voted on only by student governments.) It did so as part of an April agreement between Brown University President Christina Paxson and members of the Brown Divest Coalition to take down an anti-Israel encampment that was set up on the campus’ Main Green for six days. One of the students’ central demands was a divestment vote. 

The Brown Corporation held the vote by secret ballot “so that no members felt pressure to conform to a majority view,” a spokesperson told Jewish Insider. Results were not made public until Wednesday. 

The vote totals are not known by members of the Corporation or the chancellor, president or University administration in general — only that a majority of the Corporation as a body voted to support Brown’s Advisory Committee on University Resources Management’s recommendation on the question of divestment, the spokesperson said, adding that Brown “always releases only final decisions regarding votes on Corporation business, not vote totals, regardless of the item of business.” The spokesperson said that “the timing of the vote was guided by a number of factors, including the very high interest from members of our community to both see the advisory committee report and learn the Corporation’s decision.” 

The resolution called for Brown to divest from 10 companies with ties to Israel: Northrop Grumman, RTX Corporation (formerly Raytheon), Airbus, Volvo Group, Boeing, General Dynamics, General Electric, Motorola Solutions, Textron Corporation and Safariland.

In a letter on Wednesday, Paxson and Brown University Chancellor Brian Moynihan wrote to the campus that “Brown’s exposure to the 10 companies identified in the divestment proposal is de minimis, that Brown has no direct investments in any of the companies targeted for divestment and that any indirect exposure for Brown in these companies is so small that it could not be directly responsible for social harm … These findings alone are sufficient reason to support ACURM’s recommendation” against divestment.

“ACURM’s analysis shows that, based on data from June 30, 2023, Brown’s indirect investments in the 10 companies represent only 0.009% (i.e., nine-thousandths of one percent) of their aggregate market value,” Paxson and Moynihan wrote. 

Leading up to the vote, Brown University leaders faced significant pushback — including the resignation of one Brown trustee, Joseph Edelman, the CEO of the hedge fund Perceptive Advisors, who condemned the Corporation’s “stunning failure of moral leadership.” 

Rabbi Josh Bolton, executive director of Brown Hillel, told JI ahead of the vote that “even if divestment is voted down,” the fact that it reached the university’s board “is still a win to some certain extent” for anti-Israel groups and “makes being Jewish and Zionist a liability in terms of full participation in campus life, freedom of expression in the classroom and social relationships between students.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice