AIPAC launches ad blitz against senators who voted to block arms sales to Israel

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), joined by fellow senator Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) (R), speaks at a news conference on restricting arms sales to Israel at the U.S. Capitol on November 19, 2024 in Washington, DC.

By
Marc Rod
April 9, 2025

AIPAC launched an 11-state ad blitz on Wednesday focused on the 15 senators who voted last week in favor of resolutions led by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to block $8.8 billion in U.S. arms sales to Israel.

AIPAC spokesperson Marshall Wittmann described the campaign as a six-figure ad buy, airing on television and social media.

“Bernie Sanders is jeopardizing the safety and security of the Jewish state as it fights a seven-front war against Iran and Iranian-backed terrorists,” Wittmann said in a statement. “These ads will educate constituents of the senators who voted with Bernie Sanders to undermine America’s partnership with our democratic ally.”

The ads, customized for each senator the lobby group is targeting, state that U.S. troops and allies are under attack from terrorists, and highlight statistics showing that Democrats broadly support standing by U.S. allies.

The senators “voted to weaken our ally,” the ads’ narrator states, also highlighting that the weapons Israel is buying are made in the United States and that it needs them to “defend itself.”

The ads cite comments from the Biden White House that similar votes would be counterproductive and would prolong the conflict in the Middle East.

The ads end with a call to action and provide phone numbers for viewers to call the offices of the targeted senators to protest their votes.

