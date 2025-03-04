money matters

Trump threatens to slash federal funding of universities over ‘illegal’ protests

The president’s announcement comes one day after several federal agencies began a review of Columbia University’s federal contracts

President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to pull federal funding from universities that continue to allow what he labeled “illegal” protests.

“All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests,” Trump posted on social media Tuesday morning. The president did not make reference to the antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric displayed in campus demonstrations nationwide, which have increased since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks.

“Agitators will be imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came,” Trump said, adding that “American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on the crime, arrested. NO MASKS! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

While he did not reference antisemitism as a specific concern, Trump’s announcement — which he frequently touted throughout his election campaign — comes one day after the Department of Education, Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. General Services Administration announced a review of Columbia University’s federal contracts, citing ongoing investigations into potential violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The review will look into more than $5 billion in federal grant commitments to make sure the school is complying with federal regulations, according to the announcement.

“Anti-Semitism – like racism – is a spiritual and moral malady that sickens societies and kills people with lethalities comparable to history’s most deadly plagues,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Monday.

Columbia — which has recently been rocked by several high-profile antisemitic incidents, including a sit-in last week at its affiliate Barnard College where a staff member was assaulted — responded to the investigation by saying it “is fully committed to combatting antisemitism and all forms of discrimination” and looks “forward to ongoing work with the new federal administration to fight antisemitism.”

No universities or school districts have ever faced a cutoff of federal funds since Title VI was implemented over six decades ago.