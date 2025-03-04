Columbia concerns

Trump admin announces probe of federal government’s contracts with Columbia University

Dep’t of Education, Dep’t of Health and Human Services and General Services Administration to consider whether to end contracts ‘in light of ongoing investigations for potential violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act’ facing the school

The Trump administration announced on Monday a multi-agency review of the federal government’s $51.4 million in contracts with Columbia University, citing the academic institution’s “ongoing inaction in the face of relentless harassment of Jewish students.”

As part of a federal task force combating antisemitism created by President Donald Trump, the Department of Education, the Department of Health and Human Services and the General Services Administration will consider whether to end the contracts “in light of ongoing investigations for potential violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act” facing the school.

A press release on the review stated that the agencies “will also conduct a comprehensive review of the more than $5 billion in federal grant commitments to Columbia University to ensure the university is in compliance with federal regulations, including its civil rights responsibilities.”

The announcement came shortly after Education Secretary Linda McMahon was sworn in to her new role, having been confirmed by the Senate on Monday evening.

“Americans have watched in horror for more than a year now, as Jewish students have been assaulted and harassed on elite university campuses. Unlawful encampments and demonstrations have completely paralyzed day-to-day campus operations, depriving Jewish students of learning opportunities to which they are entitled,” McMahon said in a statement on the review.

“Institutions that receive federal funds have a responsibility to protect all students from discrimination,” she continued. “Columbia’s apparent failure to uphold their end of this basic agreement raises very serious questions about the institution’s fitness to continue doing business with the United States government.”

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement that, “Anti-Semitism – like racism – is a spiritual and moral malady that sickens societies and kills people with lethalities comparable to history’s most deadly plagues. In recent years, the censorship and false narratives of woke cancel culture have transformed our great universities into greenhouses for this deadly and virulent pestilence.”

“Making America healthy means building communities of trust and mutual respect, based on speech freedom and open debate,” he added.

Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), chairman of the House Education and Workforce Committee, praised the Trump administration and the task force for launching the review.

“For more than a year, Columbia’s leaders have made public and private promises to Jewish students, faculty, and Members of Congress that the university would take the steps necessary to combat the rampant antisemitism on Columbia’s campus. Columbia has failed to uphold its commitments, and this is unacceptable,” Walberg said in a statement.